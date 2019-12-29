Paul George admits that he "shy away from contact" after the operation

Loading...

Paul George shocked the NBA when he applied to the Los Angeles Clippers for a swap last season. He came from an MVP season and played alongside a former MVP in Russell Westbrook. However, George decided to team up with Kawhi Leonard in their hometown and qualify for the Clippers.

It felt like the pairing was dominating, but so far George didn't look like him. This is partly due to the fact that he does not attack the rim as often as in recent years. This could only be an early season that will eventually offset, although George made an interesting comment on Sunday, indicating that he is still working to overcome the mental hurdles that have emerged from off-season shoulder surgery.

Clippers & # 39; Paul George on the continuing mental impact of shoulder injuries: "Last year before the injury started, I ended up through contact, ended up through defenders. I have held back from contacts this year. "Pic.twitter.com/WVc11BoB5A

– Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 29, 2019

On the plus side, George has become such a dead eye catcher over the years that he can still be very effective even if he tries to return 100 percent. He currently scores nine three points per game and connects 39 percent of them. As for his reluctance to attack the rim, hopefully this is just a prudent George, and that doesn't mean that something is physically going on. Perhaps there is cause for concern if he is still doing this as we approach the postseason, but now George is still working his way back, and if so, time is usually the most important thing.

