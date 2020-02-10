Pattullo Bridge replacement on time with a $ 1.4 billion price tag

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – According to the prime minister of B.C., the newest crossing of the Lower Fraser River will be on time and within budget

John Horgan says that people on the lower mainland depend on the bridge, which has been replaced for years. The new bridge will have four lanes wider than the current bridge, “to have full passenger, foot passenger and bicycle infrastructure on both sides,” he says. “In the case of expansion in the community, the bridge can go to six lanes.”

The new bridge is planned for the fall of 2023 and will cost around $ 1.4 billion dollars.

RELATED: Four is not enough: Surrey Board of Trade insists on replacing Pattullo Bridge with six lanes

Horgan confirmed an NDP promise that the bridge will be toll-free and make life more affordable for commuters.

“Safer, simpler, free commuting is what our government is committed to. Dedicated hiking and biking trails will be an integral part of this bridge and generally better connections on the lower mainland, “he says.

The bridge replacement contract, valued at approximately $ 967.5 million, was awarded to Fraser Crossing Partners. It is not specified if and when the old bridge must be closed to build the new one.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Board of Trade CEO says it’s not too late to build a six-lane bridge.

“We have to build transport infrastructure for future population growth. By 2050, another 1.3 million people are expected to move to the Metro Vancouver region, “says Anita Huberman. “The Pattullo Bridge is only part of the transit and transportation options that are desperately needed in Surrey and in the South Fraser economic region.”