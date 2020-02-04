Patti Smith receives PEN Literary Service Award

Patti Smith receives the 2020 PEN America Literary Service Award. The musician and poet will be presented at the annual gala of the organization, held on May 19 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

PEN America is an organization that unites literature and human rights and at the same time protects creative expression; the annual prize is awarded to a person who influences culture and human condition. Previous recipients include Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Margaret Atwood. In addition to Smith, the organization will also honor Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman of Hearst. (Tables for the event are now for sale, individual tickets are available from March.)

“In all the exciting incarnations of Patti Smith – rock goddess, poet, eloquent testimony of Bohemian New York from her childhood – she witnessed the transforming power of literature in her own life, and used her starryness to encourage reading and writing in the legions that honor her, “said PEN President Jennifer Egan in a statement. “A polestar of my own teenage years, she gave an example of badass female artistry, in combination with a deeply principled humanity, which I am still trying to satisfy.”

Smith has a whole host of West Coast appearances in March, with shows at Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles on March 6 and two nights at Fillmore in San Francisco on March 8 and 9. After an evening at the Paramount Theater in Seattle, she makes a stop in Washington, DC before leaving for Australia and Europe.