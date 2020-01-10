Loading...

Patti Smith performed a spare and tender cover of Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” on The Tonight Show Thursday.

Smith opened the performance with a short poem, in which she listed the chaos engulfing the world, while ending on a hopeful note: “Yet I still think that / Something wonderful is about to happen / Maybe tomorrow / Tomorrow following a whole succession of tomorrows. “

As she finished the verse, musician Tony Shanahan started playing “After the Gold Rush” on the keys and Smith started singing the classic Young in a way that seemed both calm and urgent – a tension that is reflected in his decision to end the song with the line “Look at Mother Nature on the Run” in an ostentatious nod to the climate crisis.

When it appeared on The Tonight Show, Smith also sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, in which she talked about her new memoirs, Year of the Monkeyand be a Bob Dylan idiot.

Smith remembers that Dylan appeared behind the scenes during one of his shows around 1974 and – bursting into his best impression of the musician – recalled, “He said,” Hey, are there poets here? And I said, “I hate poetry! “I acted like an idiot. I don’t know what invaded me. As Sixteen candles, when you love the boy but you don’t want the boy to know that you love them. “

