Patterson and Cadee on target as bullets fire in front of Melbourne

Melbourne will still be in third place but now dangerously close to the chasing pack, where only a match or two separate fourth and eighth place.

Frustration overflowed for Melbourne in the finals as their shots failed or their calls failed, but a large dose of that frustration was due to the Bullets, who had Lamar Patterson (35 points) plus Jason Cadee ( 21 points) and Nathan Sobey (24 points) shoots all.

Melbourne's start was brilliant as their attack sank behind the aggressive play of Shawn Long, who had 13 of his 25 points in the quarter, including two monster dunks, the second a lane throw across the front of the Bullets Will Magnay.

The rising Bullets star would take revenge on Long soon after as he jumped high to block another dunk attempt. Perhaps his fearless play inspired his team as they rose soon after.

The Bullets' offensive started to sink and people like Cameron Gliddon, Sobey and Patterson started shooting with confidence.

Melbourne would lead 29-27 at halftime, but the Bullets were far up and their second term was on hold as Cadee started camp with eight quick points and then split it to build a lead.

Long went to the bench with his third foul, but his team found late baskets to close until Patterson finished the half in the best way with three opponents watching the Bullets climb 55-51.

Patterson opened the third quarter as hot as he left the second, two three-point shots barely touched the net and suddenly, Melbourne Arena was almost silent.

When Stanton Kidd, a new import, went to Patterson and slowed him down, Sobey shot, as did Cadee who made a three and was fouled free kick to take a lead 75-65.

Melbourne must have shown some desperation and they did when Jo Lual Acuil came off the bench and had two key blocks and essential baskets. Mitch McCarron also won in the competition, but the home team missed too many open shots and shot 80-75 at the end of three quarters.

Cadee's sixth three at the start of the final period increased to 83-76, but Chris Goulding's three with six minutes left roared the home crowd.

However, Sobey found Patterson open for three in response and he did not miss it.

Kidd and Long would give Melbourne low hope of a comeback, but it shouldn't have been, Melbourne's hopes in a third straight big final will be decided on the road in January and depending on whether 39; they may or may not fire.

Melbourne United will face Illawarra Hawks at Wollongong this Saturday at 5.30 p.m. AEDT.

