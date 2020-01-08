Patryk Klimala Potential Move to Celtic - Latest

Loading...

Patryk Klimala has talked about his future in the midst of speculation that Celtic wants to sign him.

The Polish striker has come on the radar as a potential target for the Scottish champions and if his comments are something to follow, he is certainly looking for a movement.

However, the 21-year-old mentioned no specific offer and told his agent not to bother him unless there was a strong interest in him.

“My agent only calls me if there are specific offers on the table. I don’t know what the outcome will be, but the talks will definitely start in January. “He told Polish TV as quoted by RecordSport.

“If someone wants me and it’s a good option, I will fight for myself.

“But first and foremost I don’t want to be the fourth choice. Only the first one. I want to develop, so I will choose a competition that gives me that. “

Celtic is looking for someone to help Odsonne Edouard in the second half of this season and then perhaps become the new top striker when Eddy finally leaves.

This is a large window and Celtic must plan for now and the future at the same time. It remains to be seen whether they want to put a pile of money in an unknown amount.

The next three weeks should be very interesting.