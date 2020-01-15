Patryk Klimala makes admission to Scott Brown

The new CELTIC striker, Patryk Klimala, admitted that there was only one player he already knew at Celtic before he signed for the club.

It is probably the player who has been most synonymous with the club in the last ten years – Scott Brown.

The Polish frontman immediately went into training at Lennoxtown the day after he signed for Celtic and tries to get to know the rest of his teammates.

The striker is young and has plenty of time to develop – he knows he’s not going in the direction and told Alison Conroy so much during his press conference.

Patryk Kilamla says he doesn’t expect for Celtic within a week of signing, but will fight for his place, saying he came to play here. The only player he had heard of before signing was Scott Brown pic.twitter.com/lo3E0CUtRN

– Alison Conroy (@AlisonGConroy) January 15, 2020

Celtic comes into action in the Scottish Cup against Partick Thistle in a Glasgow Derby on Saturday.

It will be an interesting game from the perspective that Celtic lost in their last outing in 2019 and the defense of their Scottish Cup trophy begins for the fourth time.

Patryk probably won’t appear, but you never know.