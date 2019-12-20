Loading...

Patriots will receive bills while they work to conclude AFC Este

Updated: 7:07 AM EST December 20, 2019

Rare is the year for the New England Patriots under the command of coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady when they have not yet finished the AFC East the weekend before Christmas Day, but they host a Buffalo team that You still have the opportunity to end your incomparable run of 10 crowns of straight division. The Bills have not had one of those since 1995. For that to happen, the new Bills must not only win in New England, but beat the Jets in Week 17 and make the Patriots lose at home to the humble Dolphins. The patriots are safe in the playoffs, but that is not satisfactory for Belichick, Brady and their henchmen. The Patriots, who can also secure a first-round goodbye with a victory and defeat of the Chiefs in Chicago, would match San Francisco for the most seasons of 12 wins since the 1970 merger. The 49ers are 13, and the Patriots and Cowboys have 12 each.

Rare is the year for the New England Patriots under the command of coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady when they have not yet finished the AFC East the weekend before Christmas Day, but they host a Buffalo team that You still have the opportunity to end your incomparable run of 10 crowns of straight division.

The Bills have not had one of those since 1995.

For that to happen, the new Bills must not only win in New England, but beat the Jets in Week 17 and make the Patriots lose at home to the humble Dolphins.

Both the Bills and the Patriots are safe in the playoffs, but that's not satisfactory for Belichick, Brady and their cohorts.

The Patriots, who can also secure a first-round goodbye with a victory and defeat of the Chiefs in Chicago, would match San Francisco for the most seasons of 12 wins since the 1970 merger.

The 49ers have 13, and the Patriots and Cowboys have 12 each.

.