Patriots' Tom Brady says he has to prove more in Instagram post

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he needs to prove even more after his 20th NFL season ended in defeat last Sunday.

The superstar said Wednesday in an Instagram message that there was a lot to learn from the loss of the Patriots’ game cards against the Tennessee Titans.

“You don’t always win. However, you can learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the arena,” he wrote. “And that is exactly where you will find me.”

I just wanted to say to all our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of thinking, I am so grateful and humble because of the unconditional support you have shown me over the past two decades. Leaving that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sport (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for hard work is exactly that, the work !! I have been blessed to find a career that I love, teammates going to fight with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans that stand behind us at every step. Each of us working at Gillette Stadium strived to do his best, devoted himself to a worthy goal, and prepared to fail while daring a lot (Teddy Roosevelt). And for that we have been rewarded with something that the scoreboard will not show – the satisfaction of knowing that we have given everything to each other to pursue a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. Both in life and in football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. However, you can learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the arena. And that is exactly where you will find me. Because I know I have to prove even more.

Brady, who will be 43 years old by the time the next NFL season starts, had a difficult season that led to an average Patriots attack, with 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

He is six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time MVP of the title game and has won the League MVP Award three times.

Brady must sign a new contract before he enters the field in 2020.