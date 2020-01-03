Loading...

Patriots-Titans receive primetime attention for wild card games

Updated: 11:48 a.m. EST January 3, 2020

The Patriots have been compared to a sports dynasty and the Palpatine Evil Empire. Regardless of what is true, it cannot be denied that New England enters these playoffs more vulnerable than in many years.

One thing we have learned since Tom Brady moved from the draft 199 selection to the dominant NFL figure is not to fire him and his Patriots.

Of course, they have been very careless in the second half of the calendar, and saying goodbye with a defeat at home to the Dolphins was not only impressive, but unforgivable.

Not that the Patriots are looking back. They never do.

"Everything we want is still out there in front of us," says runner James White. "I just have to recalibrate, short week, good opponent, I just have to be ready to go out, go out and have fun, play physical, know your work, do your best. You never know which game will make a difference & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The big difference in Tennessee is in the quarterback, where Ryan Tannehill has been dynamic and a winner since taking over Marcus Mariota. Derrick Henry led the league in the race and is a threat inside or outside. The defense is solid enough, although it is not up to the leaders of the New England league.

Mike Vrabel looks like a rising coach, just like his team. No. 12 (AP Pro32) Tennessee is a 4 1-2 point loser for Saturday night at No. 7 New England.

