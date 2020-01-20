According to reports, Tom Brady is curious what will come out for him in 2020. Photo credit: NFL / YouTube

As the days go by, it becomes increasingly clear that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are preparing to separate.

For the first time in his 20-year career, Brady enters the offseason as a free agent. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Brady is more than excited about his options.

Brady first time free agent

Tom Brady is preparing for something he has never done in his NFL career – discuss a possible deal with a team other than the New England Patriots.

Jason La Canfora reports that he has several sources that show that Brady is ready to deviate from the patriots and start over in 2020 with a new team. The question now is where TB 12 will land next fall.

The 42-year-old will be on the market this March and it will be interesting to see which teams are offering him an offer. It’s hard to imagine Brady joining a team that won’t be winning over the next one or two seasons.

While rumors have been circulating for months that the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts are a perfect match for Brady, you never know how these things will develop.

With Sunday night’s announcement that Chargers QB Philip Rivers is moving his family from San Diego to Florida, many NFL experts believe Rivers’ time in LA has ended.

Like Brady, Rivers will be a free agent this spring.

Are patriots bidding on Brady?

Is New England owner Robert Kraft ready to let his star QB run away without a fight? Chances are that Brady and the patriots will agree on a new deal, but it could still happen.

In fact, the patriots could avoid losing Brady before he hits the market – that is, if the two sides could make a deal before March 18.

La Canfora mentioned that one source said:

“Brady will do everything to assess all realistic possibilities. Only human nature will be able to use this opportunity to achieve his status as a free agent for the first time in his career.”

If that’s true, it looks like Brady is at least seeing what’s out there for him this off-season. Who can blame him after winning six Super Bowls?