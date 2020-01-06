Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks to reporter about hope for Tom Brady's future

Loading...

Before the New England Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, owner Robert Kraft broke his silence about his “hope and prayer” for the future of quarterback Tom Brady. The champion’s six-time contract is underway and the 42-year-old quarterback may well be headed elsewhere, including retired. Although Brady has set a goal to play until age 45, he may not have a chance at New England, although he is the NFL playoff leader (40), passes passed (1,589), passes completed (1,005), passing yards (11 179) and touchdown passes (73). He also has more playoff wins (30) than any of the other 11 starting quarters scheduled for this year’s combined playoffs (26). “Who knows what the future holds? We will stop there,” said Brady in post-match press. conference on Saturday. A few hours earlier, however, Kraft had shared his views with Peter King of Pro Football Talk. “My hope and my prayer are number one, he’s playing for the Patriots. Or number two, he’s retiring,” Kraft told King a few hours before the game. “He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what is in his personal interest.” Kraft also said that Brady wanted this chance to make a free decision during this off-season. “Anyone who plays 20 years on this team and helps us reach six Super Bowls, and has been truly selfless, deserved this right. I love the young man as if he were part of my family,” Kraft reportedly said. . Brady expressed a similar sentiment on Saturday, expressing his love for the team, Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. The future celebrity hall also said it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire, but did not commit to anything. “I don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m not going to predict it No one needs to make any choices at this point. I love playing football, I love playing for this team. I love playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. And again, I don’t know what it’s like to go ahead, so let’s just take it day by day, “said Brady. If Brady returns to the NFL for a 21st season, with the Patriots or elsewhere, he will play at 43.

