Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich plays Santa Claus, pays the student lunch debt of the hometown school district

New England Patriots rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich said he once had the role of Santa Claus in his fifth-grade vacation program. This year, the Pittsburgh area native played Santa again, although in a different way. Winovich, 24, graduated in 2014 from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania. This year, the school district said Winovich paid all students' lunch debt. "The West Jefferson Hills School District expresses sincere thanks to TJ Alum and the New England Patriots Chase Winovich for paying the free lunch debt and reduced from all of our students! ", wrote the district in a social media post. "Growing up in TJ, the community has always been very important to me. It's great to be able to give back during the holidays!" Winovich told the district. It may have taken the Patriots defensive star several rounds of intense auditions to achieve the role of Santa Claus in this fifth-grade holiday show, but he did it without auditions this holiday season.

