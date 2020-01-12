Patriot receiver Julian Edelman arrested after jumping on the car

BEVERLY HILLS, California – New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of crime vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle on a commercial block from Beverly Hills on Saturday night, police said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese in a statement.

Edelman was released on quote and is scheduled for April 13 in court. It was not known on Sunday whether he had a lawyer and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The broad receiver made big matches during the historic comeback of the Patriots against Atlanta in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP awards in the 20-17 win of New England last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the regular season of 2019 with 100 receptions, 1117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took its toll. He was usually a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild card loss to the Tennessee Titans.