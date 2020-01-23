Jean-Luc Picard from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is back, but he is geographically, chronologically, emotionally in a much different place and no longer at the helm of the Starship Enterprise.

“That was a little weird,” says Patrick Stewart, who again criticizes his role as iconic leader in “Star Trek: Picard,” the latest “Trek” offering from CBS All Access, which debuted on Thursday.

“We have a ship,” although it is smaller than the Enterprise and absolutely not a spaceship, Stewart explains. “There is a time when I am in the captain’s chair and I must acknowledge that I do not know how to steer the ship and that I must get out. New technology, you know.”

The 10-episode “Picard”, already updated for season 2, adds the well-known – Picard, “Next Generation” characters Data (Brent Spiner), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) to a changed universe , about 20 years after the adventures of “Next Generation” (1987-1994 in syndication, followed by four feature films from 1994 to 2002). Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), a character from “Star Trek: Voyager”, also appears.

When opening the series, Picard plays poker in a dream with “synthetic” data from Android about the Enterprise, a callback to the “Next Generation” final, when the reluctant captain finally joined his colleagues at the table.

“It seemed like no time had passed when we were facing each other,” says Spiner. “It took us more time to get make-up than to get into these characters again.”

But Picard’s pleasant dream is destroyed by the memory of a devastating attack on Mars that haunts the retired admiral, who feels useless spending his days in his French winery.

Fortunately, that does not take long, because a mysterious young woman (Isa Briones) with ties to Data pulls him back into a new space adventure in a galaxy that has changed dramatically since his retirement.

After initially returning to the role that made the British stage veteran and Shakespeare actor internationally famous, but became an “albatross” that prevented him from taking on new roles, Stewart refused to change his mind after producers described him a 35-page description of the series.

“You want something that can transform and shift and move unexpectedly, and that’s what they pickled for me,” he says.

“Having thought that everything I could say about Jean-Luc Picard had been said, they now brought me into situations I never expected, where I didn’t know what he would do, how he would behave. That was a fascinating challenge. “

While working on a young Picard story for ‘Short Treks’ from CBS All Access, writers felt a desire for the tough original, that embodied ‘Star Trek’ optimism, says Kurtzman.

“We are now living in a moment when we are looking for our leaders to be the leaders we need and they are not,” he says. “And when you think of the great Starfleet captains, to me anyway, Picard climbs to the top because he has always found a way to be a beacon of hope and justice in the most difficult times and the grayest areas. Knowing that that star Trek “inspires people, it felt like it was time to come back.”

The reunification of Picard and crew was a kick for producers, because they hope it will be for viewers. “The day we shot the first scene with Brent and Patrick … was this moment,” executive producer Heather Kadin recalls. “They’re both in their Starfleet uniform, because it’s in a dream. It’s incredible.”

However, the older Picard not only lacks his spaceship, but also the confidence that the character has determined.

“Seeing Picard under stress and not knowing whether he is doing the right thing or doing the right thing (indicates) feels very insecure. These were not challenges that had arisen in “Next Generation,” says Stewart.

“Picard” reflects the “Trek” canon, including the consequences of a failed rescue for refugees after the destruction of Romulus, which was the result of a supernova in the 2009 “Star Trek” movie.

“Due to the nature of” Star Trek “(” Picard “), our own world and some of our problems had to be reflected. The most obvious is refugee, “says Stewart.

“Picard” is also investigating the impact of the Captain’s experience with the Borg, a “Next Generation” enemy, and the appearance of Spiner’s Data will not be in conflict with the demise of the 2002 character “Nemesis,” the latest “Next Generation” movie.

Attention to detail is crucial for a 53-year franchise with a dedicated fan base that takes a close look at everything. A mix of excitement and skepticism for every new project is ingrained in the “Star Trek” experience, says Spiner.

“I remember when we started making” Next Generation “, there was a reluctance to accept the show. Little by little, people started to enjoy it. And the same thing happened with” Deep Space Nine, “” Voyager, “and “Enterprise” and with the movies, “he says. “I think it’s a matter of:” Sit down, relax and go for a ride. “