Patrick Mahomes of the Left as a target for police and George Zimmerman support

The Kansas City Chief’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is beaten up on social media by Black Lives Matters activists for tweets from his high school days. A young Mahomes tweeted in 2011 to support the police.

The 24-year-old Christian Quarterback led his team to the Super Bowl this year. The Chiefs will face off against the 49ers on Sunday, February 2. And so rightly so is the time when young Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB shines.

But his haters don’t have it. They searched Mahomes’ old tweets to find anything he could have said to tarnish his squeaky clean image. You want a goal on the outspoken Christian quarterback, not a spotlight.

Patrick Mahomes 2011 tweets

A young Patrick Mahomes tweeted while playing football at Whitehouse High School in Texas that people should stop resisting arrest and attacking the police.

In addition to the excitement on the left, the quarterback also tweeted that Trayvon Martin’s death had been a tragedy, but there had been no crime by George Zimmerman, the neighborhood guard volunteer.

The jury finally agreed to Mahomes and acquitted Zimmerman. Patrick Mahomes’ tweet was correct.

But that’s not important for far-left activists who want to discriminate against someone who doesn’t think like them.

Patrick Mahomes defended George Zimmerman in a series of tweets from 2011. Black Twitter what? Cancel Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/YI5BHiLW9x

– Great White Hope (@white_jesus_) January 16, 2020

These simple and sensible tweets from Mahomes’ high school days were enough to get people to turn against him. Some Black Lives Matter activists believe that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who is the ruling MVP and represents two races, is not worthy of their support.

patrick mahomes supports george zimmerman in deciding who to root in the super bowl.

– breana jones (@BreanaMJones) January 21, 2020

Anonymity can make these keyboard warriors brave. They will attack someone for irrational reasons from the safety of their mother’s basement.

I have no respect for Patrick Mahomes, he defended George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case. Fuck him! 💯 If you don’t believe, check out his past tweets.

– ninerwire (@ninerwire) January 21, 2020

For the left football fans, this is quite a mystery. You could consider both starting quarterbacks to be unworthy. Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers tweeted how Colin Kaepernick, who protested during the national anthem, was a “clown”.

The 49ers Bosa called Kaepernick a clown for protesting the police’s terrorism. The Chiefs Mahomes defended George Zimmerman and tweeted, “Stop resisting or attacking the police.”

This will be the Super Bowl Trump the NFL dreamed of with a halftime show Jay-Z brought you. pic.twitter.com/guYILJ1AoF

– L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) January 20, 2020

49ers QB Nick Bosa and President Donald Trump

After the defensive end, Nick Bosa was drafted into the first round by the 49ers, President Trump tweeted his congratulations. As you can imagine, this simple congratulations tweet exploded liberal minds.

After all, San Francisco is a very left-wing city, and our Republican President’s support for the newcomer has not been widely recognized.

Congratulations to Nick Bosa for second place in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player in the coming years, perhaps one of the best. Big talent! San Francisco will hug you, but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA BIG AGAIN!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), April 27, 2019

Mahomes and Bosa’s tweets put some liberal activists out of action on Super Bowl Sunday.

Mahomes is a Zimmerman apologist and Bosa is a white Supremacist Trump supporter.

We cannot root for anyone this year. We have to hope that it only ends in a tie. https://t.co/JjqLNMLJXQ

– Kip Smithers (@ Chughes612), January 21, 2020

However, judging someone by a handful of tweets is difficult. But then we live in a world of soundbites and “gotcha” news.

Bosa has since deleted some “controversial” tweets that showed a backlash shortly before the NFL draft. However, Mahomes’ high school tweets were very benign. And if you take a closer look at his other tweets at that time, you can see that he was basically asking questions about the Zimmerman case.

In the end, it’s all a lot, nothing that was made a big thing by bomb throwers on Twitter.

About this whole thing, in which Mahomes supports “Zimmerman Shooting Tray by Martin”. I can no longer take conservative or liberal media seriously, find out the facts myself, nine out of ten cases are exactly where they are exposed. https://t.co/6VeW6eAi0T

– Chuck Weaver (@ ChuckWeaver723) January 24, 2020