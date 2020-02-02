MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the 6:13 final, and the Chiefs overcome a double-digit deficit for the third “postseason” game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (15-4) played in the championship for the first time since 1970 when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid achieved his 222nd career victory and his first in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and were in front of a third and 15 when Mahomes threw a 44-meter deep to a wide open Tyreek Hill. Kansas City scored a touchdown four times later and quickly forced a point.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception from Damien Williams, giving Kansas City a 24-20 lead with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was fired by Frank Clark on fourth base. The 38-meter touchdown run by Williams was the icing on the cake for Kansas City.

The 49ers (15-4) fell short in their bid for a record high sixth Super Bowl title, although they dominated 3 1/2 quarters. Garoppolo pitched 219 meters and let the Chiefs’ defense guess by passing passes to eight recipients.

25.761680

-80.191790

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.