SALT LAKE CITY – Amid the chaotic celebration of Kansas City after the Chiefs’ victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday 31-20, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he received a text message from former teammate Alex Smith who the Super Bowl MVP congratulated on the win.

“He texted me immediately after the game and said he enjoyed it as much as we did,” Mahomes told ESPN. “He wasn’t there, but he was part of it – I think that’s the biggest. He built the culture that I came in. He was the man who led the team to all these successful seasons and built that winning culture. “

Smith, the 14-year-old NFL veteran who led Utah to his first BCS appearance in 2004, was the quarterback from Kansas City when the Chiefs traded in to line up Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the NFL 2017. After a year of behind Smith, Mahomes took over Kansas City in 2018 and Smith was traded to Washington.

Earlier during the Super Bowl week in the Miami area, Chiefs coach Andy Reid Smith had credited the mentor role he was happy to take on with Mahomes.

“He was not asked to do this, but he let Patrick into his world and Patrick did it the right way,” Reid said. “He was modest about Alex and tried not to cross his limits with Alex, but still competed.

“… I’m joking about it, but it’s true: Patrick couldn’t pay Alex enough for what he gave him with that experience.”

Smith later became the quarterback of the Redskins during the 2018 season, where he threw 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions before a horrific leg injury ended week 11 in week 11. He suffered a composite fracture of his right shin and a broken right fibula when he was fired by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson, and the injury has prevented him from returning to the field.

Smith told ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” in a segment broadcast last week that he was “very lucky to live” after the leg injury, because the severity of the injury and a major infection were combined to create a life-threatening situation to create.

“I had a fairly serious infection … they had many complications with it,” Smith told ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, saying he developed sepsis. “… (The) next thing I remember is waking up a few weeks later with the decision of amputation or limb rescue at that time.”

Smith, under contract with Washington during the 2022 season, showed gratitude to those who helped him through the difficult recovery process.

“(I am) so grateful to everyone who has had something to do with this,” he told Sheep. “My wife, children and family and doctors and nurses and PTs and trainers and so many people who helped me sit here.”