Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs make another comeback

GARDENS OF MIAMI, Fla. – The Chiefs ended a lot of misery here Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

For their long-suffering fans, who had gone without a championship for 50 years, despite being one of the better teams in the NFL during that time.

And for Andy Reid, their head coach, who achieved the most wins in NFL history prior to this match without winning a championship.

Both stripes are over. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs gathered from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter when Kansas City surprised the 49ers, 31-20, to win Super Bowl LIV.

“I am particularly pleased that the Hunt family have this in their hands again. It is too long ago,” said Reid of the old owners of the Chiefs, who last won a Super Bowl in 1970.

The comeback continued a trend for the Chiefs, who won double-digit leads in all three of their postseason games, including a 24-0 deficit on Texans in the Division Round.

“It’s just a team,” said the ability of Mahomes of the Chiefs to come from behind. “We have heart. That is only from day 1, (Reid) drives us to be the best we can be and never to give up.”

Mahomes threw 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in an uneven performance. But he came through when it counted and pulled his third comeback in the late season by throwing a 1-meter touchdown pass to the tight end Travis Kelce to draw the Chiefs within one score and then hit Sammy Watkins for a 38 meter game along the sidelines to prepare the starting score.

Damien Williams took it from there because it was the running game of the Chiefs – not the 49ers, as expected, that was the deciding factor. Williams, who played here for the dolphins for the first four years of his career here in Miami, hurried to 104 yards and two touchdowns.

The first came on a 5-yard, third-down pass from Mahomes in which Williams just got the ball over the pylon, as he was forced out of the boundaries by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, which was hit badly by Watkins on the 38-meter catch that had determined the score.

When the 49ers turned the ball on downs, the Chiefs picked up their first bag Jimmy Garappolo in the game, Williams burst around the left end and tapped along the sidelines for a 38-meter score that brought the game out of reach with 1:12 left in the game.

It ended a furious comeback that the Chiefs lagged behind, 20-10, with 12:05 left in the fourth quarter when Mahomes was intercepted for the second time after a pass that the hands of Tyreek Hill and in the waiting arms of defensive back Tarvarious Moore.

At that time it seemed that the suffering of the Chiefs and Reid would continue.

Instead, it was the 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that would be part of a memorable blown lead in a Super Bowl.

Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017 when they remained 28-3 seconds ahead of the Patriots. The Falcons still lead 28-12 with a little less than 10 minutes to play in that game before losing, 34-28 in the extension.

In this, the 49ers still had a 10-point lead when they returned the ball to the Chiefs with 8:53 left.

“It doesn’t matter what the score is,” Kelce said. “We have Pat Mahomes. We have an incredible defense and they put their foot in the ground against everyone and say that enough is enough. That is what they did.”

Garoppolo, who had only thrown 27 combined passes in the previous two games of the 49ers, was forced to throw it 31 times in this game. He completed 20 of those for 219 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice.

The hasty San Francisco attack, which had been so important to the team’s success throughout the season, reached 141 yards, but 53 of them came through a broad receiver Deebo Samuel. The running backs of the 49ers reached 86 yards on 17 bears.

Kansas City led 10-3 in the first half, but took the opportunity to take the lead.

After having linked the game to a 15 meter pass from Garoppolo to fullback Kyle Juszczyk with 5:05 left in the second quarter, the 49ers forced a run, got the ball back with 59 seconds and all three of the timeouts remained.

But instead of attacking directly from their own 20, the 49ers ran the ball twice, with the Chiefs calling out after the second run and San Francisco facing third and fifth.

Garoppolo committed himself to Jeff Wilson falling back on a cycle route for a 20-meter win to the 45. But only 14 seconds remained in half.

Garoppolo found a tight end George Kittle along the sidelines for a 42-yard win, but Kittle was called up for offensive pass interference to drop off to create room for the catch.

“Ref called, I have to live with it,” Kittle said. “Our defense put us in a position to win the game multiple times. We just couldn’t get it done.”

San Francisco regained the lead at 13-10 on a field goal at the opening drive of the second half, and avoided a fourth and two attempt from Kansas City 24. And Mahomes was intercepted by linebacker Fred Warner on the next possession of the Chiefs, placing of the 49ers with a great field position that they turned into a 1-yard Raheem Mostert touchdown run and 20-10 lead.

But it wasn’t the intention.

On this day, fate was on the side of Reid and the Chiefs.

“This is a dream,” said Chief’s offensive tackle Eric Fisher. “From the first time you put on shoulder pads, this is what you dream of and we’ve just achieved that. I’m so happy for Coach Reid. He, no doubt, deserved this more than anyone else.”

THE ESSENTIAL THINGS

• Box score

• Video highlights

• Scoreboard

• Stands

Log in to your account to continue reading: