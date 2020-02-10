Patrick Laine’s hat trick – all power-play goals – leads Jets past Senators 5-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It was his effort to check back for his third goal that made him feel extra good.

“Yes, well, I started it. It was my pass and it went the other way, “Laine said, 22.” You always have to come back and it doesn’t matter what the score is. That will look stupid if you just stand there and don’t try.

“I’m proud of that, even though the result after that is not a goal. It doesn’t matter. I’m still very proud of that piece. I have to keep playing like that.”

It was Laine’s eighth career hat trick, and first because he had a five-goal performance on November 24, 2018 against St. Louis. He also surpassed last season’s points total (50) with the third goal. He has 23 goals and 51 points in his fourth NHL season.

The win earned the Jets points in four consecutive games (3-0-1) after a losing series of five games.

Kyle Connor scored once and added three assists, while Neal Pionk had one goal and two assists for Winnipeg (28-23-5). Blake Wheeler has contributed a few helpers.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mikkel Boedker scored for the senators (18-26-11), who are not profitable in their last five games (0-3-2).

“I thought there was a lot of emotion during 5-to-5,” Pageau said. “But that’s where we have to keep our emotions under control and stick to our game plan and not give them the chance to continue playing.

“That’s where they have their success, and that’s where they killed us tonight.”

Winnipeg was 3 for 4 during the power play and Ottawa 0 for 3.

Laurent Brossoit earned 25 saves for Winnipeg, which started a season-long, six-game home stand.

Ottawa net-lesser Craig Anderson scored four goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg at the start of the third period, who stopped 11 of the 12 shots he encountered.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 4-2 after the second.

Pionk scored its sixth goal of the season when a one-timer from the point passed a screened Anderson at 8:48 of the first period.

Pageau brought his 21st goal of the season 25 seconds into the second period with a backhand swipe on the puck that went past Brossoit to make it 1-1.

“I enjoyed the game 5-on-5,” says Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “I thought the first period was a good road period. We had our chances even in the second period. Special teams tonight let us down. Certainly, our penalty killing, which was great all year round, gave up three. “

Winnipeg regained the lead at 07:49 just seconds after Nikolaj Ehlers left the penalty box due to tripping. Ehlers got the puck, sent a long pass to Connor and he beat Anderson for his leading 26th goal of the season.

The helper extended Ehlers’ point series to five games, with one goal and four assists during that period.

Laine struck back at 17:04 in a rebound to make it 3-1, but then an expensive Winnipeg turnover cost the deficit to one again.

Brossoit went behind the net and tapped the puck next to Pionk next to him, but the defender immediately passed the puck to Boedker, who easily shot him in the net at 6:29 PM for his first goal of the season in his 10th game.

Laine turned off in a Pionk-shot with 12 seconds left in the second to make it 4-2 and again scored at 8:43 of the third.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said that Laine’s performance shows how his overall game is stronger this season.

“Maybe the last six (games), he’s right on an NHL player away from the puck,” Maurice said. “His physical game, he has had a number of chances to score that didn’t go.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press