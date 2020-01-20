Patrick Kane gets 1,000 career point in Blackhawks' victory over Jets

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane’s 1000th career point created one big party for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Everyone was invited.

Kane reached 1,000 when he assisted Brandon Saad’s third goal, and the Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 for their season-high fifth straight win.

Kane became the 90th player in the history of NHL who reached the milestone with 5:46 left. The All-Star winger moved from behind the net to Ryan Carpenter in the right circle. Carpenter then led a wide open Saad on the left side of the net for an easy branch before goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck could slide over the fold.

31-year-old Kane received an extensive ovation from the crowd of 21,487 and was harassed by his teammates after extending his point to 10 games. Captain Jonathan Toews, who himself has 799 points, checked with the referees before the game to check if it was good for the team to take the ice to congratulate Kane after hitting 1,000.

“That was special,” said Kane. “What a moment. Of course everyone comes on the ice and shares that moment with me. You see a few faces in that pile that have been a major part of many of those points.

“The team is now also rolling. A lot of good things are happening. We are playing well. Nice to have it won.”

In the middle of the celebration, Saad made sure he picked up the puck for Kane.

“A little felt bad for him,” Kane said. “All the boys on the ice came to me and he was in the corner, although he was the one who scored.”

Saad didn’t mind.

“What can you say? He is a special player,” said Saad. “It was fun to play with him over the years, to see his successes and to be part of it. It’s pretty neat how the whole team came out and threw him in. It was just a great evening.

“We play well, and if you do something like that, you’ll get a boost of excitement.”

Alex Nylander and Erik Gustafsson each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which climbed back in the Western Conference play-off race with an 11-4-0 run. David Kampf also scored and rookie Dominik Kubalik added an empty-netter for his 10th goal in his last seven games.

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots in the fourth loss of the Jets in five games.

Robin Lehner earned 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who killed six Jets power competitions. Four of the man’s benefits were created by small penalties on Chicago ahead of Drake Caggiula.

The Jets were torn home by 7-1 Friday night through Tampa Bay, but they regrouped and tested Lehner in this.

“We were in the wrong a lot,” said coach Paul Maurice. “If you look at the recording card of that game, so much more comes from the dangerous areas.”

Chicago was leading 2-0 after the first period.

Nylander opened the score at 2:51. Just for the net, Nylander took Gustafsson’s feed from the point, took Hellebuyck to the ice and slid from the left into a backhander.

Gustafsson achieved his sixth with 5:49 left on a high screened shot from the left point that sailed past Hellebuyck’s glove and hit the right post.

Lehner was sharp in blocking nine shots while the Blackhawks killed a four-minute power-play early in the second. Caggiula was called for interference and unsporting behavior.

Scheifele brought it to 2-1 with 1:43 in the second on the 27th shot of the Jets.

Scheifele plowed through the traffic to the net and grabbed the puck on the edge of the fold after Nikolaj Ehlers partially blew a shot from within the blue line. Lehner stopped Scheifele’s first attempt, but he stopped in a rebound with a backhander for his 23rd goal.

Kampf increased Chicago’s lead to 3-1 at 9:29 of the third. Rookie Kirby Dach drove to the net and was stopped by Hellebuyck, but Kampf passed defender Anthony Bitetto and started the rebound.

After Saad’s goal made it 4-1, Laine had a blank chance with 2:09 left.

Kubalik shot in an empty net with 1:34.

COMMENTS: Kane, a nine-fold All-Star, gained 1,000 points in 953 regular season games. He is in his 13th season. … The game was broadcast on APTN in the Plains Cree language. The Canadian TV network and Rogers Sportsnet signed a three-year deal on December 13 to broadcast at least six NHL games in Plains Cree each season. … Jets F Adam Lowry sustained an upper body injury after being left by Caggiula with 16 seconds in the first period. Maurice had no update, but Lowry left the United Center with his arm in a sling. … Winnipeg D Carl Dahlstrom (upper body) missed his second game, D Tucker Poolman (lower body) finished his third and D Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) missed his ninth. … The Blackhawks have reassigned F Dylan Sikura, D Dennis Gilbert and F Brandon Hagel to the Rockford of the AHL.

