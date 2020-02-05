Patrick Dempsey returns to television in new CBS drama ‘Ways & Means’

Patrick Dempsey exchanges his medical scrubs for a suit for a drama pilot!

Dempsey returns to television as the main and executive producer of Ways & Means – previously titled The Whip – a drama from Washington, DC, which CBS has picked up as a pilot according to various outlets.

Ways & Means is a series with a political theme that focuses on playing Dempsey as a powerful congress leader who has lost faith in politics and finds herself in secret with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party for the hopelessly stalled political system that he has helped to undermine creation. Dempsey and the young congresswoman will try to save American politics – provided that the two do not get caught up in the process.

The leading role of the congress in the upcoming politically driven drama would be Dempsey’s return to television broadcast, best known for the lead role in Grey’s Anatomy as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd during 11 seasons on ABC’s medical drama versus Ellen Pompeo . The actor returned to television in the 2018 Epix drama The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and has also seen success in big screen titles, such as Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Former SEAL Team showrunner Ed Redlich writes the script together with the political adviser of the republic Mike Murphy. The two will serve as executive producers alongside Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally and former CBS president Nina Tassler.

In addition to ordering a pilot for Ways & Means, the network has also ordered four new drama projects for the 2020-2021 season. CBS has previously placed a test order for a new performance of The Equalizer with Queen Latifah in the lead. A series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer and a project focused on Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs have also received series promises.