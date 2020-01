Patrick concentrates on NH, SC after a late entry into the race

OTR: Deval Patrick focuses on NH, SC after late entry into the 2020 race

ED: GOOD MORNING, ALL. IT IS SUNDAY, GENERAL 12. DEVAL PATRICK IS OUR GUEST THIS MONEY, SO LET’S GO “ON THE DOSSIER”. CAN IT REPAIR TO LOSE TIME AND BECOME A COMPETITOR FOR THE APPOINTMENT? >> A LARGE FIELD OF CANDIDATE MASSACHUSETTS IN PRESIDENCY THIS YEAR. CAN YOU NAME ALL THREE? ED: MAYOR MARTY WALSH IMPOSES BOSTON IN HIS MUNICIPAL ADDRESS, BUT HIS MUNICINAL COUNCIL LOOKS MORE LIKE A RIVALS TEAM? LET’S GO “ON THE DOSSIER”. ANNOUNCER: WASHINGTON’S INNER WORD TO BEACON HILL, TODAY SEVEN JOURNALISTS PARTICIPATE “ON THE BACKGROUND. ED: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. OUR GUEST THIS MORNING IS DEVAL PATRICK, SERVED AS GOVERNOR OF MASSACHUSETTS FROM 2007 TO 2015 UNDER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON, HE WAS THE DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION, A GRADUATE OF HARVARD UNIVERSITY AND HIGHER LAW SCHOOL, IT IS GREAT TO SEE YOU. HOW WAS YOUR WIFE , BY WAY? GOV. PATRICK: SHE IS LARGE. FREE FROM CANCER. 35 YEARS TOGETHER WE ARE CELEBRATED. ED: WONDERFUL. JANET: AND SHE ENDS THESE MILES OF FREQUENT FLIGHTS AS YOU ARE. GOV. PATRICK: IN EFFECT. I AM NOT IN SOUTH CAROLINA, SHE WILL BE THERE AND THE VICE VERSA, IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, O WE WE SPEND MOST OF OUR TIME JANET: YOU AND MICHAEL BLOOMBERG ARE DONE – ENTER THIS CAMPAIGN LATER. COMPLETE A GAP OF CANDIDATES THAT HE LEAVE OPEN WHAT IS DIFFERENT FROM YOU AND MICHAEL BLOOMBERG? GOV. PATRICK: I AM NOT A BILLION ANGER. NOT JUST SEVERAL TIMES BUT NOT ONCE. JANET: WHAT INFLUENCES THE WAY YOU GET TO THIS CAMPAIGN? GOV. PATRICK: EVERYONE KNOWS THAT HE HAS PERSONAL WEALTH, AND TALENT AND COMMERCIALS AND SO. I INVEST MY TIME TALKING TO PEOPLE AND LISTENING TO PEOPLE. WE ARE OUT AND ACTIVE IN THE FOUR EARLY STATES, FOCUSED ON NEW HAMPSHIRE AND SOUTH CAROLINA. O WE WE HAVE MANY ORGANIZERS ON THE GROUND. WE HAVE OUR FIRST ADDITION NOW. I SPEND MY TIME THERE, IN PLACES I THINK WHERE SHOW QUESTIONS. JANET: PHILOSOPHICALLY, WHAT LOSSES DO YOU FEEL THAT CANNOT BE THE SAME GAP? GOV. PATRICK: YOU HAVE TO TALK FOR HIMSELF. I remember saying to President Obama that he was in office, the two things that I liked the least about being a candidate were money and bragging. HIS RESPONSE WAS “GET OVER IT.” THERE IS NO ONE ELSE ON THE GROUND WHO HAS THE – WHO HAS A LIFE EXPERIENCE THAT I MAKE, LEAN BRIDGES TO GET CHANGE THIS LAST PERIOD THIS IS WHAT THE COUNTRY NEEDS NOW. WE DON’T NEED TO RETURN, WE HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD. WE HAVE TO EXCHANGE OUR VERSION OF ANGER AND DIVISION – AS ANGER AS WE ARE JUSTIFIED IN BEING – AS ED: WHAT IS OFFERED TODAY. ED: YOU ARE ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL AND YOU AND I WALKED AROUND AND I ASK YOU WHAT WAS SOMETHING THAT PRESIDENT OBAMA SAID WHO COLLABORATED YOU. “TAKE A VICTORY TOUR.” IT TELLS YOU TO TAKE A VICTORY TURN. GOV. PATRICK: IT WOULD BE. ED: I KNOW THAT HE ENCOURAGED YOU TO DO THIS HOW DID HE ENCOURAGE YOU TO DO IT? GOV. PATRICK: IN FAIRNESS, AND REALLY, I DIDN’T AVOID YOUR FULL QUESTION, BUT IT TALKED TO ALL. EACH DEMOCRATIC PARTICIPANT, IT HAS RELATIONSHIPS WITH EACH DEMOCRATIC PARTICIPANT. YOU CAN IMAGINE THE DEPTH OF HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FORMER VICE-PRESIDENT. HE THINKS I SAID THE SAME THING TO EVERYONE ABOUT ALL OTHERS, AND HE WAS VERY ENCOURAGING – WELL WHEN WE WERE READY TO GO MORE THAN A YEAR. I CALLED IT ONCE WHEN WE TAKE THE REVERSAL DECISION FROM OUR PREVIOUS DECISION, AND IT WAS VERY CLEAR. IT’S DIFFICULT, PEOPLE HAVE BEEN LONG. INTERESTING, THEY’RE LONG THERE, WE SPENT MANY MONTHS AND MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, AND THE FIRST RIGHT NOW IS SOMEWHERE BUT IT CALLED “UNDECIDED”, 60% TO 70% OF THE VOTE. JANET: WHEN YOU SAID THAT YOU WERE RUNNING AFTER ALL, WHAT DID HE SAY? DID HE SAY GOOD, I’M HAPPY TO DO IT? GOV. PATRICK: HE SAID HE WAS VERY ENCOURAGED. IT IS APPROPRIATE IT IS RESPECTFUL OF OTHER CANDIDATES AND ITS ROLE AS THE MOST SENIORM DEMOCRATE. IT WILL WAIT TO APPROVE UNTIL WE HAVE A NOMINEE. ED: ON THE TRAIL, WHERE DO YOU FIND ITS PROFILE? THERE ARE A NUMBER OF PRESENTERS WHO ARE NOT NAMED BARACK OBAMA. WHEN YOU ARE ON THE TRAIL, WHAT IS THE PRINCIPLE OF ITS PROFILE? GOV. PATRICK: I DON’T THINK YOU’LL HEAR – SOME DEMOCRATIC ACTIVISTS, IN ANSWER TO YOUR QUESTION, ARE VERY SOLD OUT ON HER HERITAGE. IN FACT, ELECTORATE GENERALLY. BUT IT IS NOW NOT THEN, AND THE TIMES ARE DIFFERENT TODAY. JANET: WHEN YOU CALLED HIM, YOU WERE RUNNING AFTER ALL, IS IT AGREED THAT YOU COULD FILL A GAP THAT NOW EXISTED AMONG THE OTHER CANDIDATES? GOV. PATRICK: WHAT HE TOLD ME, IN EFFECT, I THINK YOU WERE THE MOST MANDATORY CANDIDATE AT THE BEGINNING. THEN HE TALKED ABOUT THE HARDNESS OF IT, AND IT’S COMPETITIVE AND HE WILL BE RESPECTFUL OF THE PROCESS. JANET: YOU’VE TALKED ABOUT THE WAY YOU HATE FUNDRAISING. HOWEVER, YOU MUST INCREASE MONEY. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR REASON TO BELIEVE, YOUR CAP. GOV. PATRICK: DON’T CALL IT MY CAP, BECAUSE – JANET: BECAUSE IT WAS MADE FOR YOU. GOV. PATRICK: THE REAL FRUSTRATION, I DIDN’T KNOW THAT IT WAS UNDERWAY. UNTIL THEY ANNOUNCED IT. JANET: BUT THE MONEY HAS HELPED YOUR CAMPAIGN, AND SOME OF YOUR SHOPS HAVE SAID THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE MONEY. GOV. PATRICK: I DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN IN HELPING TO CONFIGURE MY CAMPAIGN. JANET: READ YOUR NAME THERE, PREPARE WHAT YOU THINK IT WILL BE A RUN BACK THEN. GOV. PATRICK: A PART OF THIS WORK THAT WE HAVE TO CONDUCT AGAIN BECAUSE IT’S A YEAR PAST ALL. – A YEAR HAS PASSED ALL THIS. I WILL NOT ACCEPT BUSINESS TAX MONEY. I HAVE HEARD – I DON’T KNOW AND I AM NOT CUTE – THAT A CAP IS UNDER DEVELOPMENT DEDICATED TO OUR CAMPAIGN AND OUR CANDIDATURE. WE CANNOT COORDINATE, SO I DON’T KNOW WHAT – GOV. PATRICK: HAPPY TO HAVE IT? JANET: ELIZABETH WARREN AND BERNIE SANDERS WILL NOT BE. GOV. PATRICK: FOR THEIR LARGE CREDIT, THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING FOR YEARS AND THEY HAVE DEVELOPED IN MANY CASES, OR AT LEAST IN A CASE THAT I KNOW, OF THE SAME TYPE OF DONOR, THE ABILITY TO REACH AND GROW THROUGH RECOGNITION NAME SMALLEST DONATIONS OF DOLLARS. IF I HAD THE TIME, I WOULD PREFER TO DO THIS. ED: IT’S A COUPLE OF QUESTIONS LIKE A ROUND OF LIGHTNING – HEALTH CARE WITH SINGLE PAYERS, ARE YOU OPPOSED? GOV. PATRICK: NO, I AM OPPOSED TO UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE. I THINK THE NEXT STEP SHOULD BE A PUBLIC OPTION. I AM GOOD IF THE PUBLIC OPTION IS HEALTHCARE, BUT THERE IS VALUE TO HAVE A CREATIVE TENSION BETWEEN PRIVATE INSURANCE AND A LOW COST PUBLIC COST OPTION OR NO COST OPTION BECAUSE I THINK PRIVATE – THE PRIVATE INSURANCE MARKET WILL FIND A MEANS OF COMPETITION FOR EVERYONE WHO MOVES IN THIS DIRECTION P THAT PRESSURES THE COSTS OF THE SYSTEM. THAT’S GOOD. I THINK THE PRESSURE TO INNOVATE ON THE MEDICAL SIDE IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE, FRIENDLY, IF YOU ARE QUALIFIED FOR MEDICATIONS TODAY AND YOU CAN, THESE PEOPLE WILL BUY AN ADDITIONAL INSURANCE POLICY BECAUSE THESE MEDICINES DO NOT GO NOT ENOUGH ENOUGH. ED: IS WEALTH TAX A BAD IDEA? GOV. PATRICK: FOR ME, THE PROBLEM IS NOT WEALTH, IT IS GREETING. I THINK I HAVE A MORE SIMPLIFIED PROGRESSIVE AND SIMPLIFIED TAX SYSTEM – A SIMPLE PROGRESSIVE TAX-BASED TAX SYSTEM IS A BETTER IDEA. WE HAVE TO INCREASE THE REAL ESTATE TAX WHERE IT WAS, 55%, BEFORE THE LAST CHANGE. ED: ARE YOU READY FOR – THIS WAS THE FAVORITE PART WHEN HE WAS GOVERNOR. GOV. PATRICK: YOU ALWAYS HID IT IN YOUR POCKET. ED: POP QUIZ. YOU ARE ORIGINALLY ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF CHICAGO. GOV. PATRICK: IT’S TRUE. ED: YOU ARE ONE FOR ONE. IT WAS “BAD, BAD, LEROY BROWN.” WHO SINGS THE SONG? WAS KENNY ROGERS, WAS JIM CROCE, WAS HUEY LEWIS? “BAD, BAD, LEROY BROWN.” GOV. PATRICK: IT WASN’T JIM CROCE, was it? ED: YOU ANSWER THE QUESTION. 