Patricia O’Connor’s husband reported her missing, even though he knew she was dead

The jury in Patricia O’Connor’s murder trial heard that her husband admitted that she was missing when he already knew she was dead.

Kieran Green is accused of killing the 61-year-old grandmother in the bathroom of the house they shared at Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017.

The 34-year-old has denied the murder.

He surrendered to gardaí in June 2017 and told them he killed his partner Patricia O’Connor’s mother after attacking him with a Hurley.

He told them that he then threw their bodies into a shallow grave in Wexford, but later unearthed them and scattered their remains over the Wicklow and Dublin mountains.

He insisted that he acted alone all the time.

However, the jury had previously learned that he changed his story six months later and told gardaí that it was Patrick’s husband Gus who killed her, and that he took the blame for Gus telling him he was closed killed in his defense.

Gus was arrested in September 2017 on suspicion of involvement in her murder, but was released without charge.

Today the jury found out that he had participated in the trial, but had pleaded guilty a few weeks ago that he had missed his wife at a time when he knew she was already dead.

In this way, Conor Devally, Greene’s defense lawyer, said he had prevented the arrest or prosecution of a suspected perpetrator.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

Main picture: Patricia O’Connor | Image: delivered