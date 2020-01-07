Patricia Arquette met Joey King with her golden globe: video

Loading...

Joey King revealed that co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally hit her in the head with her Golden Globe trophy after the award ceremony last night – and there’s a video to prove it.

The Act star went on Twitter on Monday (January 6th) to share photos of the big bump she had in the middle of her forehead. This happened after an incident that occurred during the annual after party skit using the InStyle elevator with the Golden Globes.

In the short clip you can take a look at the world in action: King lowers his head without knowing that Arquette’s trophy is about to be shattered as soon as the elevator door closes.

Check out the video below:

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. This sentence gives me bragging rights for the rest of my life,” King tweeted this morning, obviously not upset about what happened.

The 51-year-old actress, who received the award for best supporting actress in a television series for her portrayal of Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act, later replied to King’s tweet and wrote hilariously: “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator. No seriously, it does I’m so sorry, honey! “

Other memorable moments of the Golden Globes 2020 include Jason Momoa’s tank top, Michelle Williams’ speech, and Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader’s red carpet debut as a couple.

