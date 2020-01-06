Patricia Arquette launched Trump's dangerous war tweets at the Golden Globes

Loading...

Big and small screen stars gathered in Beverly Hills, California to honor each other at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Several celebrities took the opportunity to acknowledge the deadly fires in Australia, including Cate Blanchett, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen DeGeneres.

However, an actress went a step further and used her platform not only to mention the Australian fires, but also to address another dangerous situation that desperately needs attention.

Patricia Arquette was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series for her portrayal of Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act. After portraying an abusive mother in the Hulu drama, Arquette used her acceptance speech to make a plea for the future of her children.

“I know that tonight, January 5, 2020, we won’t be looking back on that night,” said Arquette, referring to the glamor of the award ceremony.

“In the history books, we’ll see a country on the brink of war – the United States of America. A president tweets a 52-bomb threat, including cultural sites. Young people risk their lives on trips around the world, people who don’t know whether bombs will fall on their children’s heads, and the Australian continent burns.

“Well, while I love my children so much, I implore all of us to give them a better world. We have to vote for our children and their children in 2020 and we have to implore and implore for everyone we know to be 2020 can choose. “

Arquette’s comments were directed directly at US President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Sunday that the US “targeted 52 Iranian locations … some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture”.

According to his tweets, Trump intends to attack these locations if Iran avenges the targeted drone attack he ordered on January 3, in which Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was killed. It also killed the Iraqi-Iranian politician and military leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased dramatically since the attack, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised “severe revenge”.