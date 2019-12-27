Patric Hornqvist resumes skating with penguins, but not Sidney Crosby

Loading...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The NHL labor agreement guarantees all teams three days off for Christmas, and the Penguins, by virtue of having finished in western Canada before the break, turned it into five days off.

It still wasn't enough, apparently.

Patric Hornqvist I was back on the ice Friday morning at Bridgestone Arena, participating in the game day skate, but was relegated to a mythical fifth line and won't play in the game tonight against the Predators, Mike Sullivan confirmed, adding: "Obviously he joined the team at full capacity, has been skating for a while, has had contact … is approaching to be the decision of a coach."

That was at least something. Not so much for the rest of the injury updates:

• Sidney Crosby, leaving central surgery, he remained in Pittsburgh, continuing to work on the ice with Ty Hennes, the Penguins skills coach, and there was no significant update on their status. Sullivan: "Sid is making progress." He refused to go into details or offer any timeline.

• Nick Bjugstad, who also came out of a central surgery, resumed skating for the first time today, also with Hennes. "That is obviously a progression," Sullivan said.

• Brian Dumoulin Y Justin Schultz, both with lower body injuries, have not yet resumed skating.

Much more to come.

