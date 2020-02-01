Patric Hornqvist misses Penguins training, but he is not injured

CRANBERRY, Pa. – Patric Hornqvist was absent from the Penguins practice at the Lemieux Complex on Saturday afternoon, but there is no cause for concern.

Mike Sullivan said after the exercise that Hornqvist was at the dentist’s to have a tooth repaired.

In the absence of Hornqvist Zach Aston-Reese filled in at the usual place of Hornqvist for the net during the power play. There were no line storms in practice, so no one had to step in for him.

MORE FROM PRACTICE

• It was a very short exercise of around 20 minutes. No line is racing, just some exercises with stray sticks on the ice as obstacles, and some power play work. The team left to fly to Washington shortly after training.

• Brian Dumoulin sat on the couch in training clothes and watched the practice.

• Dominik Kahun and Nick Bjugstad were in the building but did not practice. Sullivan was asked after the training if they would make the road trip, and he did not give a definitive answer.

“We will make those decisions depending on what their needs are from the rehabilitation point of view,” he said.

• Players have two sets of equipment. Last night’s game track was packed for the road trip last night. So players used their second set to practice, and when they left the course to practice, the practice set remained in their stalls. Anthony AngelloHowever, the stable was completely empty. I was told after practicing that Sam Lafferty is recalled.

• The top power play was Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rustand Aston-Reese.

• The second power play was Justin Schultz, John Marino, Alex Galchenyuk, Dominik Simonand Jared McCann.

• At the end of the exercise, Letang and Simon fought, just struggled and laughed all the time.

• Crosby said that the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and that it will probably not be a high scoring game.

“I love the way they play,” he said. “It’s nice to see their offense work.”

