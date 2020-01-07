Patience pays off as Ryan takes the foal's progress to heart

Loading...

Heart Of The Oak won both Rosehill tests in December under jockey James Innes jnr.

Ryan said she has already proven that she has a good sense of racing, which will serve her well in a competitive race.

“She’s pretty adaptable, she adjusted to the speed, and she came back,” he said. “I like the way she came back the other day and how it got her turn at the trial.”

The owner of the Snitzel three-year-old Rammstein was also patient and Ryan said the decision to keep him could make him a racehorse.

Rammstein had an incomplete preparation, with Diamond Thunder doing his best at Hawkesbury in April, but he was a different horse in his two trials and contested the Drinkwise Plate (1100m).

“It is difficult to get in touch with him because he is not a really good worker. Only if he jumps out of the gates will he be able to find a few lengths,” said Ryan.

“He showed skill but was inclined to do things wrong. We built him a gelding, cleaned up his joints a little and gave him four months off. He is better in the head again and has a calmer horse. “

Best bets:

Race 4: (4) Heart of the oak

Race 7: (12) Coco Cuber

Best value:

Race 6: (2) Through the cracks