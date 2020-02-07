Pat Shurmur loves Drew Lock, eager to also coach other Broncos studs

Drew Lock should improve under Pat Shurmur. Credit: Troy Taormina, US TODAY Sport.

For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, head coach Vic Fangio spoke with the media on Thursday.

And since the Denver Broncos were not in the play-offs this year, a lot has happened to the team since week 17 of the regular season. Denver has said goodbye to offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and his QBs coach, and brought the respected, experienced man into Pat Shurmur. Shurmur then brought along his QBs coach, Mike Shula, and the good news is for Drew Lock fans; both are QB whisperers.

Last year in New York, the duo coach helped Rookie Daniel Jones to a respectable first season. It ended with a 3024 meter season with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in just 12 starts. Interestingly, Jones and QBR’s passer classification were fairly similar to that of fellow rookie Drew Lock last year, with the Broncos QB slightly higher (89.7-87.7, 57.7-55.5).

And before last season even started, Shurmur was high on Lock, even if he believes that the Giants with Jones have made a great choice at number 6 in general.

“Last year last year, Daniel Jones was the best decision – which we thought was the best for the giants.” I will say this: we had a very, very high opinion about Drew Lock. We really liked him. There are many similarities between the two players, “Shurmur explained. “They can throw the ball well. They can move well. You saw flashes of really good football from both of them this year when they played as rookies, so I am very, very excited to be able to work with Drew Lock and really all the attacking players. “

Given that Shurmur worked closely with Jones and had met Lock six times before he even coached him, the view that they are comparable quarterbacks is impressive. Especially when you consider that Jones went so high, and grabbed the Broncos Lock in the second round, further confirming what many have known; Denver got a bargain with Lock.

And Shurmur explained that while he was in love with what Lock did at the university, he wasn’t sure if the QB game would translate to the NFL level. But: “He was very successful. He helped us achieve four wins and that is what we want to do. I am excited to be able to work with him in year two, “Shurmur said.

What can we expect from Lock’s second-year campaign? Well, Broncos fans must be excited to know that Shurmur wants more deep balls, and Fangio acknowledges that the attack must yield more points to compete with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the division.

“I think you should challenge the defense,” the attacking coordinator explained. “One way to do it is to do the downfield. That’s how you get points. That is how you move the ball. I know Coach (Fangio) and I both believe that this is something with the players we can do. “

Fangio repeated that feeling a few minutes later in the press and said: “Yes, that’s what I like. Unlike the stereotype that is always there – a defending head coach wants to ground and pound and regards a pitch for the halfback as a pass – I am not. I like to be aggressive. “

For fans this is music to the ears. Since 2014, the attack of the Broncos has been in the lower third of the competition by scoring all those seasons alongside 2015, where they were 19th (points).

Fortunately, hope is high in Denver. The Broncos not only have a young, sporty quarterback who showed a number of flashes of brilliance last year, but also other playmakers around him.

Phillip Lindsay was just enjoying his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, and it was much quieter than his rookie campaign. Courtland Sutton emerged last year as a legitimate No. 1 receiving option, which also overshadowed the 1,000-meter limit and its potential has not yet been reached. And then there is Noah Fant, the fantastic tight end that showed a skillful playing ability that will deter the defense in the future.

“Yes, he is first and foremost a pass receiver with what you’re looking for as a tight end, but to be honest, he was a pretty grainy blocker when asked this year,” said Fant’s Shurmur. “I look forward to working with him.”

Back to Lock: he helped the Broncos to go 4-1 in his five starts, hoping for a Mile High in Denver. But while enjoying a great game against the Texans, three of his other starts were only mediocre and the loss to Kansas City was by far his worst. Considering how conservative the attack by Scangarello was, and knowing that Shurmur and Fangio each want more explosive games, we were able to jump up the figures of Lock in year two. Stay tuned.