Pat Sajak Hilariously Mocks ‘Celebrityhood’ And Coronavirus

“Wheel Of Fortune” host Pat Sajak just showed that his perception of humor is continue to really substantially in tact amidst the coronavirus pandemic when he took to social media currently to mock the two the virus and Hollywood superstars who are so total of by themselves.

Pat Sajak Mocks Famous people

Pat Sajak has been holding down internet hosting duties on one of America’s preferred recreation exhibits, “Wheel of Fortune”, for approximately 40 decades.

Today, the 73-year-outdated reminded the planet that he’s not just a 1-trick pony – the guy’s acquired jokes far too!

“No just one was recognizing me when I went out wearing a confront mask. Experienced to resort to carrying an 8×10 glossy of myself. Celebrityhood can be tough,” Sajack tweeted on Friday early morning.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 24, 2020

Ouch! Evidently the longtime sport clearly show host knows how to deliver a zinger. It genuinely will have to be challenging currently being a star these days with no paparazzi or flocking followers to obsess in excess of your just about every shift.

Of study course, this is much from the 1st time that Sajak has gone just after self-crucial celebs, as he generally likes to poke enjoyment at them on social media.

Back again in 2017, following Donald Trump was elected but right before he was inaugurated, Sajak mocked the narcissistic liberal stars who had threatened to depart the place if he gained the election.

“I wonder if the celebs who moved out of the place will return for the demonstrations?” he tweeted, in accordance to Everyday Wire.

Pat Sajak Fires Again At Celebs Calling For Gun Control

Months afterwards, right after the Las Vegas massacre, the “Wheel of Fortune” host torched the leftwing superstars providing up their uninformed thoughts on gun manage.

“OK, enable me demonstrate this again: We’re celebs. We’re wiser & a lot more empathetic than you. We are famed. Remember to just take our opinions additional very seriously,” the match present host wrote on Twitter.

Sajak blasted stars as soon as yet again before the 2018 midterm elections, tweeting, “One of the (several) odd conceits of celebrityhood is the notion that the ability to sing or notify jokes or portray other figures by some means qualifies 1 to convey to other individuals how to vote. Not certain electricians or truckers or revenue associates experience that way about by themselves.”

We could not have mentioned that better ourselves!

Just A Trace Of Saracasm

Very last yr, Sajak sarcastically tweeted that he would like to commence advising People on politics like his fellow celebrities.

Sajak is 1 of the couple who have an understanding of that daily People in america neither want nor want superstars telling us how to live. As shown in the under tweet.

“As you likely know, we celebrities are uniquely qualified to convey to you how to stay and what to feel, and I take that duty critically,” he wrote. “I’m doing the job tricky, and I assume to have my record of policies out there in a week or so. Meantime, just do your best on your individual.”

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 9, 2019

In a world where by we are continually inundated with political lectures from moronic stars, Sajak’s frame of mind is refreshing.

It’s pleasant to see that Sajak is just as down to earth in actual everyday living as he has usually appeared to be on “Wheel of Fortune”!

If only extra stars would be like him.