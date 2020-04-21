Pat Robertson: Pandemic Punishment for Exact same Sexual intercourse Relationship, Abortion

Christian Broadcasting Community founder Pat Robertson thinks the fatal coronavirus outbreak is punishment for abortion and exact same sexual intercourse marriage.

His remarks arrived throughout a Monday dialogue on “The 700 Club.”

Co-host Terry Meeuwsen, looking through from a letter, requested Robertson: “This is John, Pat, who states, ‘Pat, last week you had been conversing about COVID-19. You quoted Chronicles 7:14. How can God recover our land and forgive the sins when abortion and similar-sex marriage are legislation and quite a few people today are anti-Israel. Doesn’t this reduce his healing and forgiveness?’”

Robertson replied: “You know, I feel you place your finger on a little something extremely significant. You know the Bible says — they convert from their wicked ways. They didn’t get forgiven. They will convert from their wicked ways. And section of what we’ve performed is flip. We are not turning when we have done awful things.

“We have damaged the covenant that God manufactured with the mankind. We have violated his covenant. We have taken the existence of the innocent, slaughtered them by the tens of tens of millions. Youngsters built in the impression of God. And we have abused the weak. I mean, we have allowed this terrible plague to distribute all over our modern society. And it’s a little surprise God would maintain us responsible. But the response is, you know, you confess your sins and forsake them. Then he heals the land. It’s not before. You are ideal.”

