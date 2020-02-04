Pat Kirch to sit outside the Maine tour for the birth of the first child

(Photo via Spotify)

The Maine drummer Pat Kirch started 2020 by marrying his old partner Shacara Nemetz. Kirch and Nemetz announced their engagement in April and followed the news in September by revealing that they are expecting their first child together.

Now, with five months since the unveiling, Kirch gives another update about the upcoming birth of their child and his plans for 2020.

Read more: We came as Romans say why they no longer play “To Plant a Seed”

The Maine will start a series of tour dates in Europe and the United Kingdom on Wednesday. However, Kirch has shared with fans that he will sit this tour to prepare for the arrival of his first child.

Kirch’s old friend and Katastro drummer Andrew Stravers will fill it in on the run. The band shared the news with the caption ‘Update from Pat’, which you can read in full below.

Hello friends!! I wanted to give everyone an update on life before The Mirror tour started.

Many of you already know the exciting news that me and my wife are expecting our first baby this month! I couldn’t be more excited to meet her and become a father, which means that I stay at home at The Mirror Europe / UK so that I can be before her birth and have a little time with my family in this exciting time.

I’m going to miss playing these songs for you and really going to miss hanging out with you after the shows, but I know we’ll be back and probably with some new songs for you.

Read more: The Maine in 2019 criticizes the Maine of the AP Tour 2009

I’ve never missed anything, so it will certainly feel strange to watch videos on Instagram, but I know the shows will be great. My wonderful friend, Andrew Stravers, who I have known since I was 12 years old and drums in a great band named Katastro will fill it for me.

Please give him all the love in the world for me. He is a great guy and would like to meet you all! I can’t wait to be back with all of you on the next tour and the next 50 years of The Maine. All the love in the world !!! Bye. – Patrick John Kirch

Update from Pat pic.twitter.com/51MXSRINe2

– The Maine (@themaine) February 4, 2020

You can view a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates and purchase tickets here.

More about Pat Kirch

Kirch and Nemetz announced their engagement in April with Kirch writing: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her. I have waited a long time for this. She makes all the good and bad times better. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life and if you know you know it. Everything just feels right. Life won’t always be perfect, but I’ll always be there for you. “

As mentioned, the couple announced in September that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’ve never been so enthusiastic about meeting someone,” wrote Kirch on Instagram along with the cutest photos. “She will join the Kirch family in 2020 #DadandUncle // Can’t wait to see @shacara_nemetz the best mom there is.”

Read more: The Maine drummer Pat Kirch unveils “American Candy” house damaged by fire

Nemetz also shared her own cute post and wrote: “As if it wasn’t enough to marry my best friend … 2020 is about to get a lot sweeter !!!”

Now the couple officially made the decision in January and shared some beautiful pictures of the event.

Kirch shared two images with simple but healthy captions, including “Forever Together” and “The Bride.” “

Read more: The Maine celebrates 8123 Day with a treasure hunt with insane prizes

Together Forever ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dfNiDVBxEs

– Pat Kirch (@patmaine) January 6, 2020

Thank you all for the kind words. I had the best day. So much love pic.twitter.com/VdmuPNKS0L

– Pat Kirch (@patmaine) January 7, 2020

You can view more photos and congratulations from guests with The Maine band members Jared Monaco, Kennedy Brock and Garrett Nickelsen and Eric Halvorsen, Jac Vanek and more.

Read more: 10 times the scene covered Halsey with their own twist, including the Maine, Panic! At The Disco and more

Read more: Top 50 emo songs of the decade that defined the years 2010

See more: 10 pop-punk shows that we wish we could go to

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (Blink-182, Green Day)