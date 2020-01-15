Pat Cummins voted best test player of 2019

Loading

“I have a lot to thank my team, my teammates and everyone involved in Australian cricket for what has been a really successful year for the team. The highlight was surely being able to keep the ashes, which was a great reward for them was hard work put into this tour. “

For the first time since Australia’s glorious era in the mid-2000s, five players were named in the ICC team of the year: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc joined Cummins in the XI.

Despite his herculean efforts in the ashes, Smith was knocked out of his usual position at number 4 to position 5 with Labuschagne, also chose the aspiring player and got the coveted slot straight away after ending the year with one shot of Run Charts at 1104 at almost 65.

“It was exciting, it was a great trip and I am very humble about this award,” said Labuschagne. “It was a great summer, but the challenge with such a summer is to make sure you back it up and keep going. It was great to be part of such a great team, to be able to have a great time for Australian Playing cricket. “

David Warner paid the price for his poor Ashes series, overlooked the opening berths for Mayank Agarwal in India and Tom Latham in New Zealand.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes was crowned Player of the Year after his exploits at the World Cup and his miracle in Headingley.

Mitchell Starc was the only Australian to be represented in the one-day international team of the year.

ICC Team of the Year: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon.