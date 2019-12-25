Pat Cummins the best melon in the world

Loading...

"I think he gets better with experience. He is no longer always at high 140s bowling. We think he is playing on his own, which is a great skill and an attribute to have, to play lightly in yourself and to be always good enough and fast enough to knock down the best players in the world. Then when there is not much in the counter, he can bring it up at high speed. It is extremely precious. "

Cummins is the # 1 ranked trial bowler ahead of South African Kagiso Rabada and the leading trial cricket wicket this year with 54 with an astounding average of 20.6. The fact that Nathan Lyon (41 to 33.68) and Mitchell Starc (40 to 19.52) rank second and third on the wicket list highlights the quality of this Australian attack.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the CWM nets.Credit:Getty Images

Paine said that Cummins' ability to continually attack a drummer was special.

"He is relentless. His line and length are exceptional. I think that for a guy of his rhythm, it is quite unusual," he said.

"He's always at the drummers, always has them under pressure, he's always creating pressure. If you do this to any batter for a long period of time, you can take wickets and Pat certainly does, he creates a lot of pressure whenever he is bowling.

"He obviously plays at high speed, with great control, a good bouncer, so he has all the tools and he does it more often than not. He is a pretty special melon."

Now to the brim with millions of dollars, Australian coach Justin Langer has said that no amount of money will change Cummins.

"You could pay him $ 100 million, you could pay him $ 1 billion, it's not going to change it," Langer said Tuesday.

"This is the kind of people you want on your team.

"You could pay him a billion dollars a day and that wouldn't change him.

"He loves to play cricket, he's an exceptional young guy … it won't affect him."

Cummins said he had watched the IPL auction at home and was surprised by what happened.

"Just sit at home. I found a stream and yes, I watched it. And I couldn't really believe what I was seeing, "said Cummins.

The fast said he wanted to stay grounded. "Yes, I am doing my best not to change," he said.

"I am lucky to have a very good group of people around me and the boys, obviously the team is great, but also family and friends. I always play cricket because I love it and I love being with everyone and everything that goes with it. So yes, really lucky and grateful for everything that happened but I hope it doesn't change me. "

As for the prospect of indulgent purchases, Cummins hadn't given it much thought, leaving those questions to Becky.

"My girlfriend, the first thing she said was that we can buy the dog a few more toys now." So she sorted her priorities, "said Cummins.

Asked about the prospect of Australia playing four rapids in Thursday's Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, Cummins said the Australians could do the job if they played four or five front row bowlers.

"You know, I think if we only have four or five, I think we will get the job done. Fortunately now Marnus (Labuschagne), you know, he plays really well. Wadey (Matthew Wade) thinks he can play bowling, and Nathan Lyon can play 25 or 30 overs in one day. So yes, no matter which team, I feel like we have all the bases covered. "

Cummins also said he expected the highly publicized CWM field to play well.

"I took a look. But you know, you expect a pretty good wicket. Most of the matches here are on day five. So I don't see how it is too different this year. "

