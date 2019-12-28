Pat Cummins destroys Black Caps as Australia takes control

Loading...

Not having followed through, Australia may have to push for victory with temperatures going up in the 1940s on Monday, but it's a safe bet that they weren't won't have much to do even if the game sees a fifth day due to the grip they have on New Zealand Drummers.

Australia was in an unbeatable stump position on the third day on 4-137, an advance of 456. Two days to go, no overnight reporting is required.

"It’s a huge decision when you are way ahead of the game to give the other team a chance to recover," Cummins said of the decision to beat again. .

There is daylight between Cummins and the rest of world cricket. Penrith's boy was bought for $ 3.1 million in the Indian Premier League, but his value for Australia is priceless. He will finish the year clearly as the main test teller, and has yet another round to inflate his total of 59.

He needs one more victim to become only the seventh Australian to take 60 or more wickets in a calendar year.

Cummins is already in the company of the elite. In the middle of his 29th test, he took more wickets, at a lower cost, than the great contemporaries Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath at the corresponding stage of their career.

Only Dennis Lillee has claimed more scalps although Cummins, with 139 victims at 21.59, boasts an average higher than the 145 in Western Australia at 24.41.

Cummins' exploits are improved when you consider that the modern game offers more advantages to drummers thanks to fleshier blades and flatter tracks, although advances in sport science mean that bowlers today are better prepared.

There may still be a lot of voices among Kiwi fans in the stands, but there isn't a lot of life among the players, who weren't up to the pace of the 39; local artillery.

After missing the loot with the pink ball, Cummins broke the Black Caps with his express pace and surefire precision.

Marnus Labuschagne dives for a ball off Tom Latham.Credit: Getty

Despite half a century of fighting against opener Tom Latham, there has been little resistance after Cummins fired mid-range rocks Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls with successive deliveries.

Although refused a hat trick by BJ Watling, Cummins completed his fifth bag of five or more wickets by removing Tim Southee.

This is the depth of Australia's pace stocks, the absence of Josh Hazlewood was not missed at all, James Pattinson joining the assault with three wickets.

The only negative for the hosts was Smith's inability to escape Wagner's clutches. The lion-hearted Kiwi has sent the big drummer four times in as many innings with short balls.

Smith, who made 85 in the early innings, is by no means in a slump although he is far below the extraordinarily high standards he set in the Ashes.

His recent battles against Wagner will encourage peacekeepers around the world who finally have an area they can try to exploit.

Smith is by no means a duffer against the short ball but he is clearly troubled by the delivery since he was struck down by the English speedster Jofra Archer at Lord & # 39; s. Prior to that, Smith had an average of 94.4 against short range bowling, up from 29.4 since.

Smith should be Wagner's 200th test booth. Only the great Richard Hadlee crossed the course faster than Wagner, who is playing his 46th game. It was a brilliant light on an unforgettable visit for visitors.

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

