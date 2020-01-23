Pat Critchley says IT Carlow is looking forward to outsiders before the first Sigerson final

It was an unforgettable Wednesday for Pat Critchley, which ended with his IT Carlow team reaching the first Sigerson Cup final.

Laois hurling legend had previously monitored Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise’s success at the U19 national basketball final at the National Arena, before traveling to Iniskeen to see how his Carlow student Letterkenny IT at Sigerson- Defeated semi-finals 2: 9 against 1: 9.

IT Carlow prevailed against Tralee in the quarter-finals and prevailed against UCC.

“We will probably be outsiders again,” the former all-star hurler told HE GAA.

“We were underdogs in the first two games and will be underdogs again with DCU next Wednesday.

“But it is fantastic to be there and prepare for it. There is a lot of enthusiasm for college, a lot of enthusiasm for the boys and we are really looking forward to it.

January 22, 2020; Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise coach Pat Critchley during the Basketball Ireland U19 A Girls Schools Cup final between Our Lady of Mercy, Waterford and Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

“We’re here now and give him a good jump.”

“I’m really excited about the boys. They’re a great bunch and we have a great run of them.”

“They have a great spirit, a great character. We were four points better than this goal, but they just kept on whistling and we almost got over the finish line.”

“We played great soccer tonight and I think we can still play better than tonight.”