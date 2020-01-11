Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins Jets 5-4 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It is a perfect time for Boston to play its next three on the road starting Saturday against the New York Islanders.

“We need to keep it moving on the way to the road trip,” Pastrnak said.

Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele had goals for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has added a few assists. The loss stops the Jets win streak on two. They end their four-game road trip 2-2.

“We were about 10 minutes away from the fact that it was a great road trip,” Copp said. “Now a bit of an acid taste. I feel like we let one escape. “

Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck rested on the second night of the Jets’ back-to-back. Backup Laurent Brossoit, which had not started since December 23, ended with 31 saves.

“It was a very good game,” said Brossoit. “Many good things on both sides. They just surpassed us. “

Backup Jaroslav Halak also got the start for the Bruins. He stopped 17 shots.

Winnipeg took a 4-3 lead in the third when Schiefele bounced a shot from Halak’s path into the net. But Pastrnak completed his score just minutes later and tied it on a shot just before the net, by David Krejci and DeBrusk.

Just 30 seconds later, DeBrusk tipped into Charlie McAvoy’s shot off a face to place Boston in front with 8:14 left.

De Bruins walked 3-2 with just over a minute to play in the second when DeBrusk forced a turnover near the center ice, anticipated an escape and pushed his shot into the top of the net.

But after an interference fine was imposed on Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk, the Jets capitalized and bound them with 7.5 seconds in the period on a long goal from Pionk from the blue line.

Penalties also played a role in the early goals.

The Bruins were hit with a penalty for too many men with 15:37 left in the second. The Jets then took a 2-1 lead with another 23 seconds in their resulting power play on Copp’s tip-in from Josh Morrissey’s hard shot from the high slot.

The goal came after Winnipeg, who came in with a league-sausage 73% penalty kill percentage, was detained during a Bruins power play after Luca Sbisa’s penalty for tripping Brad Marchand.

The Jets paid the price for a penalty less than four minutes later when Blake Wheeler was whistled for tripping David Krejci. Pastrnak scored his second goal of the night just 5 seconds later, assisted by Torey Krug and Marchand.

It was the 40th power-play goal of the Boston season.

The teams exchanged goals in the first period.

Connor was released on a 2-on-1 break on the left, cut into defender Krug and shot a backhanded shot past Halak for his 22nd goal of the season to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins tied it 2:46 over in the period after Joakim Nordstrom walked away from a scrum behind the net and fed Pastrnak at the top of the slot for his 33rd goal of the season.

OBSERVATIONS: Pastrnak’s last hat trick was November 26 in Montreal in an 8-1 win. … Copp’s power play goal was his 100th NHL point. … Patrik Laine from Winnipeg registered his 100th NHL assist. … Bruins defender Zdeno Chara was inactive because of what coach Bruce Cassidy said was pain in his jaw from an operation he had undergone last season during the play-offs. Cassidy is hopeful that Chara can travel en route. The 42-year-old only missed his second game of the season.

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press