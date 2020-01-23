Pastor Cook pays tribute to volcano victims in the Philippines as the country celebrates 500 years of Christianity

In a Filipino community covered with white ash from the Taal volcano, Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles comforted local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who had fled the disaster.

Each made contact with Brother Cook with characteristic resilience. “Even with severe devastation, they pay attention to each other,” said Brother Cook, a Filipino member. “They have a spiritual feeling that everything will be fine.”

Brother Cook and his wife, sister Mary G. Cook, moved to the Philippines in 1996 after being called as a general authority. Over the next two years, they “came to love the Filipino people,” said Sister Cook.

“They are all spiritual people,” added Elder Cook. “They love the Savior.”

Brother Quentin L. Cook and his wife, sister Mary Cook, are surprised to see a photo of them taken in the 1990s while he was working in the presidency of the Philippines region. Alyssa, the woman who brought the image, was a sister missionary when the photo was taken. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The apostle’s trip to the Philippines was planned months before the volcano erupted on January 12, sending a large plume of ash, steam and rocks into the air.

During his trip in the second week of January, brother and sister Cook met with members, government officials, religious leaders and representatives of the local media. Accompanied by the President of the Philippines region – Brother Evan A. Schmutz and his advisers, Brother Taniela B. Wakolo and Brother Steven R. Bangerter – Brother Cook also served with a victim of the disaster.

Brother Cook recognized the work of the regional presidency and their wives – Sister Cindy Schmutz, Sister Anita Wakolo and Sister Susann Bangerter – for the good they are doing in the country, including their response to the latest disaster.

Immediately after the eruption, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened meeting rooms in the disaster area and provided temporary shelter, food and other basic necessities to the victims. Local congregations of Latter-day Saints have donated clothing, prepared meals and hired buses to assist with the ongoing rescue efforts for those who have been forced to leave the threatened areas.

“We just feel a huge appreciation for the Filipino people,” said Elder Cook. The assignment of cooks to the Philippines took place as the country’s Catholic Church celebrated the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines.

At a meeting on January 13 with prominent religious leaders in Manila, Elder Cook discussed the importance of religion for democracy and expressed concern for the victims of the volcano. The Church has “deep and strong relationships” with the interfaith community in the Philippines, he said.

A few days after the Taal volcano erupted, Brother Quentin L. Cook presented a gift on behalf of the Church to Rolando Bautista, secretary of the Department of Social Protection and Development. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

There are nearly 800,000 Church members in the Philippines, nearly 5% of the Church’s world population.

Brother Cook said he did not know of any other country where the Church, which began its missionary efforts in the Philippines in 1961, has grown so rapidly in such a short time.

He met missionaries at the Manila Mission Training Center and missionaries from two of the 23 missions in the Philippines.

During the trip, he also met Domini Torrevillas of The Philippine Star to discuss the fundamentals of faith, family and religious freedom. Torrevillas is a columnist for The Star, which has a combined circulation reaching more than one million daily readers.

Brother Cook also met with Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and other government officials. He presented a donation of $ 20,000 on behalf of the Church and announced a $ 100,000 humanitarian project fund. The funds will provide food, hygiene and sleeping kits as well as face masks to those affected by the Taal volcano.

“The visit was exceptional. He was warm and kind, ”said Brother Cook, who was joined at the presidential meeting at the Malago Clubhouse at the Palace of Malacañan by Brother Schmutz; Aretemio C. Maligon, seventy from the region; and Edwin B. Bellen, assistant secretary for legislation of the Senate of the Philippines and member of the Church.

Quentin L. Cook greets Latter-day Saints gathered in a local meeting room on January 15, 2020, as the Taal Volcano continues to spew ash south of Manila, the Philippines. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

They spoke of the Taal volcano, located about 56 kilometers south of the capital, and of the Church’s efforts to provide evacuation centers at Church meeting places for Latter-day Saints and members of the community.

“There is a story here of floods, typhoons, volcanoes and they are resilient,” said Sister Cook.

“It is not the first time, and it will not be the last time that you will see people taking care of each other,” said Brother Schmutz. “You will see lofty hearts and they know they will come back and resume their lives.”

Brother Cook said that in the Philippines, people don’t dwell on their challenges or problems. “They smile. They are really warm and gracious, and they are so thankful for the things in life. They are really very unique people. It is a privilege to be with Filipino members of the Church. “