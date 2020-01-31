Passion for the past offers buildings a new future

Around the same time, a teacher showed Morgan a book about Pompeii and a light bulb went out in his head. Later he was able to combine his two great passions – archeology and Abercrombie House. He studied historical archeology at the University of Sydney with a double major in anthropology and history. It was a new course that specialized in Australian industrial and post-colonial settlements. He then completed a diploma in museum science.

For 25 years, he and his wife Xanthe ran an outdoor training program for Pittwater House that included field research in applied history and geography. From 2001 to 2007, Morgan was president of the Bathurst Historical Society and museum curator. Since 1985, he has served on the Bathurst Council’s various tourism and heritage advisory boards for 35 years. He was named Bathurst Citizen of the Year in 2015 and the NSW Premier’s Award for Community Service in 2017.

“I could see the synergy between tourism and passion for heritage,” he says.

The Abercrombie House was built between 1870 and 1878 by the Stewart pioneer family from one of Bathurst’s original land grants.

He, Xanthe and sometimes their two grown children Julia and Henry continued the family project – they continued to open the house for self-guided tours and toured the house and organized events such as weddings, concerts and antiques, fairs and dinners.

“We were the first privately owned historic home to be open to the public (on a regular basis) in Australia and we still do,” he says.

“The salon is still a salon where the family drinks a cup of tea or a glass of scotch at the end of the day. I have always hoped that my family can ensure that this great cultural treasure retains some relevance and meaning in today’s society, otherwise it is a waste of money. “

Associate Professor Cameron Logan, director of historic preservation at the School of Architecture, Design and Planning at the University of Sydney, says that most of those who complete the Master of Heritage Conservation have an architectural or archaeological education. The students also come from the humanities such as history or geography or planning and are trained in this course as consultants for the legacy.

“As a consultant, you can’t manage the restoration of a building because that’s the job of the architects,” he says. “(But) we train them to act as consultants so that they can guide or control the heritage planning and management process by doing historical research, writing reports, and providing relevant advice to clients and government agencies.”

There are also masters of museum and cultural heritage research who are more concerned with the idea of ​​cultural heritage and collections, he says.

Study: The two main courses in which students are introduced to the emerging areas of urban and cultural heritage are the Master of Heritage Conservation at the School of Architecture, Design and Planning at the University of Sydney and the Master of Urban and Cultural Heritage at the Melbourne School of Design at the University of Melbourne. Graduates should have a passion for the social and cultural dimensions of the built environment in the 21st century. According to Dr. Logan focuses the study on how you deal with the preservation of buildings and the associated management processes, protocols and legal planning issues.



competencies: Historical archive research, drawing and documenting places, visual and descriptive understanding of a place, and understanding the value of that place are useful skills, as well as research and analysis, including text analysis.

For more information about the field, please contact the NSW Office for the Environment and Heritage: https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/ or Heritage Victoria: https://www.heritage.vic.gov.au/

