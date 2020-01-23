Passengers were checked for lethal viruses after landing in Sydney

A plane from the city in the center of the fatal Chinese outbreak of the coronavirus arrived in Sydney on Thursday. Passengers and crew members were individually examined for symptoms before they were allowed to leave the airport.

The China Eastern Airlines flight from Xian via Wuhan arrived in Sydney shortly after 11 a.m.

As part of enhanced biosecurity measures, all persons on board were checked by health professionals when they left the aircraft.

A passenger said almost everyone on the flight wore a mask.

He said the passengers were checked for fever when they got off and received an information document about the virus.

Sydney’s father of two, Kevin Ouyand, returned on the flight after spending a night in Wuhan. He said he was wearing a mask all the time.

The 40-year-old said he was concerned about being in Wuhan because the situation was “very serious”.

Mr. Ouyand told ABC that he would wear his mask at home for the next 10 days.

“I have to protect my family members,” he said.

The flight crew, who also wore all masks, did not speak to the media when they left the airport.

A masked passenger claimed not to have been alerted because the authorities had taken the necessary precautions.

Just a few hours after the Wuhan flight took off, Chinese officials made a bomb announcement that the city of 11 million would be blocked to try to contain the virus, which has already killed 17 people and hospitalized hundreds more.

The local government has shut down all city transportation networks and has discontinued outbound flights from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, which is believed to have started in animals before spreading to humans.

The move was planned as hundreds of thousands of cities would travel to family businesses to celebrate the New Year this weekend.

On Wednesday, NSW Health announced that four of its doctors and nurses, who have experience in public health and infection control, would hit the plane when they landed at Sydney Airport.

They should be supported by virology experts from Westmead Hospital and elsewhere.

According to Jeremy McAnulty, executive director of NSW Health Protection, health professionals would wear masks and gloves when examining someone with symptoms.

“If it looks like you may have an infection … we can have tests and someone treated right away.”

According to Dr. McAnulty’s identification of potential airlines at the airport was “by no means foolproof” because people exposed to the virus may not have symptoms for days.

Fu Gui, who was waiting for her sister and parents to arrive from Shenzhen, said it was the Wuhan plane that arrived in Sydney.

“I’m a little worried, but I think the staff here will test them all,” she said Thursday.

Canberra has updated its travel advice and asked the Australians to rethink their trip to Wuhan.

“The Chinese authorities have taken new measures to curb the spread of the corona virus,” advises the German government.

“This includes wearing masks in public places and avoiding traveling to and from Wuhan.”

A number of Australians have been tested for the virus, while cases have been confirmed in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

On Wednesday, Queensland Health confirmed that a man who had been isolated from a family visit to Wuhan after returning home did not have the virus.

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said the virus might reach Australia, but insisted that the nation be able to respond.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the authorities have the authority to take anyone suffering from symptoms directly to a hospital.

Sydney is the only Australian city with direct flights to Wuhan.

The services started in 2017 are offered three times a week.

-with AAP