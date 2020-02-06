Passengers say crumpled airplane landed very quickly in Istanbul

Passengers who had survived the crash landing in Istanbul, in which three people were killed and a Turkish airliner was torn to pieces, said the departure of the plane was unusually fast.

Engin Demir, who was injured in the crash, told NTV television that he had really noticed the speed when the low-cost Pegasus Airline’s Boeing 737 landed at Sabiha Gokcen airport on Wednesday evening.

In strong wind and heavy rain, the aircraft flew over the runway. According to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya, he slipped about 50 to 60 meters (165 to 200 feet) before falling into a 30 meter (98 foot) ditch. The eleven-year-old plane broke into three parts and forced passengers to squeeze through the cracks or climb onto the damaged wings. In addition to the deaths, 180 people were injured, the authorities said.

“It didn’t stop at that speed, I think. It all happened in 2-3 seconds,” said Demir from his hospital bed in Istanbul.

Demir said he was temporarily caught by debris that fell out of the luggage compartment.

“There were screams and shouts. I was trying to calm people around me. Help was coming soon,” he said.

Another survivor, Alper Kulu, told the DHA news agency that the flight was “abnormal from start to finish.”

“It was a very turbulent flight. The plane landed with difficulty. It was very fast compared to other flights,” he said ironically.

He said the plane suddenly swayed left and right, then dipped to the left when it fell into the steep trench. He said the impact of the landing whirled the seats in front of him and he pushed to get out, fearing the plane might explode.

“There was panic and shouting. Everyone cried for help. I got out of the plane alone, with a broken arm, I climbed 30-40 meters. I’ve heard announcements that the plane may explode, ”he said.

The aircraft, which carried 177 passengers and six crew members from the western Turkish city of Izmir, included people from 12 countries. Officials said the three dead were Turkish nationals.

The official Turkish news agency Anadolu said the copilot, who had the initials F.P. was seriously injured and was being treated in the American private hospital in Istanbul. Dutch officials said the man was Dutch. The captain, who as M.A. identified, was also hospitalized but was not that badly injured.

Anadolu reported that prosecutors were receiving statements from two air traffic control personnel and two airport employees, as well as pilots who flew two other planes and decided to cancel their landing at the airport in bad weather shortly before the Pegasus flight.

Work on the crash site continued on Thursday as investigators investigated the debris, the crews dismantled the inside of the aircraft, and the police and Turkish military guarded the area. As the crews pumped up the rest of the plane’s fuel, a group of insurance agents arrived to inspect the scene. Flights resumed early Thursday with some delays and cancellations at the airport.

Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, reported Thursday at a press conference in Istanbul that the flight recorders of the aircraft had been found and decrypted.

“It is not easy to speak here when there is death, damage or injury,” said Nane, choking. He said Pegasus would work to heal the wounds caused by the fatal landing.

“There are tons of questions. How did it happen? Why did it happen?” He said, adding that the information would be shared by the authorities and the company with the public if it were available.

According to Nane, the 180 injured were brought to 23 hospitals, 56 of which had already been treated and released. The governor of Istanbul, Yerlikaya, said four of them had suffered serious injuries.

Pegasus Airlines changed its logo on social media to a blackened version in the spirit of mourning, saying it was to support loved ones and friends who lost their loved ones.

According to Nane, the company’s pilots were “encouraged” and trained to avoid risks, make stable approaches, avoid landings when necessary, and redirect to alternative airports. He said the flight safety values ​​were above EU standards.

The company is majority owned by the Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family. 34.5% of the shares are on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange. The fleet of 83 aircraft flies to more than 100 destinations.

Despite Nane’s assurances, Pegasus has seen several runway crossings recently.

Another Pegasus Airlines plane slipped off the runway at the same Istanbul airport on January 7, causing the airport to temporarily close. There were no injuries.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 from the Pegasus fleet slipped off the tarmac at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. The plane came to a standstill in the dirt above the Black Sea, with its nose to the water. Nobody was injured.

