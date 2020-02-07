Passengers on the flight from Tokyo to Detroit were checked for coronavirus

The airport is not aware of any possible coronavirus cases

French laboratory scientists in special clothing who insert liquid into test tubes manipulate potentially infected patient samples at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, February 6, 2020. Scientists at the Pasteur Institute have developed and shared a rapid test for the new virus, which is used worldwide. and use genetic information about the coronavirus to develop a possible vaccine and treatments. (AP Photo / Francois Mori) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROMULUS, Mich. – Passengers on a flight from Tokyo to Detroit were checked for corona virus on Friday afternoon.

A Delta official told Local 4 that the airline knows that passengers have been screened. According to Lisa Gass from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the airport is not aware of any possible coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, the fifth possible case of fatal disease in Michigan was investigated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Four other possible cases in the Washtenaw and Wayne counties were negative.

