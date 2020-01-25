Passengers at Detroit Metro Airport are on high alert as concerns about coronavirus in Michigan increase

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health investigated three possible cases of coronavirus in the state.

Two of the possible cases are in Washtenaw County and the third in Macomb County.

There are currently two confirmed cases in the United States – one in Washington State and one in Illinois. In China, more than 1,200 people are reported to be infected with 41 deaths.

People drive to Detroit Metropolitan Airport on high alert. Local 4 was at the airport on Saturday morning and spoke to a passenger.

“You are isolated yourself. They don’t spread germs to anyone, ”said Lynn Sutfin, an MDHHS official.

But that doesn’t stop people from worrying at the airport.

“There are a lot of people in a confined space,” said Larry Meyer, a passenger from Beijing, China.

He was on a flight from Beijing and one of many wearing a mask. “It was a personal decision for me to wear a mask, which is a little bit more preventative,” said Meyer.

A passenger fell ill during his flight and since the flight came from China, he caused the flight crew to take additional precautions.

“They asked if there was a doctor or nurse on board and it was private, so they didn’t say why,” said Meyer.

As a precaution, the flight crew alerted the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional steps were taken when the plane landed. They asked us to stay seated, hold the seat buckles and not open the overhead containers.

Fortunately, the passenger is not believed to have the virus and no one had to be quarantined.

However, with the corona virus spreading across China and entering the United States, Michigan health authorities want people to be aware of it.

“There’s nothing to panic or worry about, and you should continue to take precautions like you would with any other health threat, including flu or cold,” said Lynn Sutfin.

Click here for more articles on coronavirus,

Read:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.