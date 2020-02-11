Passenger broke jaw, forced to eat by syringe after drunk St. Marys crash

A woman from St. Mary was seriously injured and had to rely on pureed food for about two months after the car she was driving was in another vehicle.

The driver, Janice Wick, was three times the legal limit, heard a courtroom in Stratford Monday. Her passenger broke some ribs, her nose and jaw after the crash and had to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

“As a result, she was unable to open her mouth and was fed with a syringe,” crown attorney Nicole Redgate said after Wick pleaded guilty to reduced driving with physical injury.

Wick, a 68-year-old resident of Rostock, helped the 69-year-old victim, who has limitations, heard the court. But defense lawyer, Henry Van Drunen, refused to explain whether his client helped the woman by volunteering or whether that was her job.

It is expected that more light will be shed on their connection when the case comes to court in early April for conviction by Wick. The lawyers did not propose any penalties on Monday, but Van Drunen told the judge that he expects the Crown to demand an “important” prison sentence.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. involved with another person in their 60s on 22 December. Wick hit a 61-year-old men’s car from behind.

“She was driving that vehicle with enough power to activate her vehicle’s airbags,” Redgate said.

After the crash, Wick – with the airbags deployed – continued to drive to her passenger’s house. The man she hit followed her until she entered the driveway.

The police received a call and an officer smelled alcohol from Wick’s breath while she was in the badly damaged vehicle, the court heard. She was arrested.

Wick refused medical help that Sunday evening, but the other two were taken to the hospital. The man’s condition was not mentioned in court.

Ontario Court of Appeal, Kathryn McKerlie, postponed the case until April 6. In the meantime, the probation office will write a report for the punishment.

Two other charges were withdrawn.

