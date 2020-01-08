Loading...
Passage of a railing struck by a vehicle in Danvers
Updated: 8:03 a.m. EST Jan 8, 2020
A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Danvers. The accident happened at Belgian Road and Poplar Street just before 8 a.m. The driver remained on the scene. Massachusetts state police officers are participating in the investigation.
DANVERS, Mass. –
A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Danvers.
The accident happened at Belgian Road and Poplar Street just before 8 a.m.
The driver remained on the scene.
Massachusetts state police officers are participating in the investigation.
.
Loading...