Passage of a railing struck by a vehicle in Danvers

Updated: 8:03 a.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Danvers. The accident happened at Belgian Road and Poplar Street just before 8 a.m. The driver remained on the scene. Massachusetts state police officers are participating in the investigation.

