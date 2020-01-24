Pascal Siakam of Raptors mentioned a starter in his very first NBA all-star game

Toronto Raptors ahead Pascal Siakam has been named a starter in his very first all-star game.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a career year and led the Raptors in scoring with an average of 23.5 points per game, collecting 7.7 rebounds per game and 45.4 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three – point range.

This selection of all stars is the culmination of what has been a rapid rise for Siakam.

Douala, born in Cameroon, has not been playing the game in an organized way for ten years. He played college basketball in the state of New Mexico because he was not recruited enough and was only 27th overall in the 2016 NBA design, despite being named the WAC Freshman and player of the year in 2015 and 2016.

In his rookie season, Siakam only averaged 4.2 points per game, making him only 55 because he spent a lot of time in Mississauga with Raptors 905, where he won a D-League championship – now called the G League – and D -League was named Final MVP.

Despite these accolades, his second follow-up was not much to write home about, as he had an average of only 7.3 points per game, but appeared in 81 games.

Then happened last season and Siakam not only won an NBA championship with the Raptors, he took a huge step forward and was named the most improved player in the competition for regular seasonal averages of 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds on 54.9 percent shooting and a completely new three-pointed stroke that made him into deep contact at a speed of 36.9 percent.

That third year outbreak looked pretty difficult, but with the departure of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, more shots were coming this season and Siakam took the opportunity and became Toronto’s number 1 score option this season and now for becoming an all-star for the first time in his career.

Siakam is the seventh different Raptor selected for the all-star game and joins Vince Carter, Antonio Davis, Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors have two other potential all-stars that can now be called reserves by the NBA coaches in Lowry – who finished fifth among Eastern Conference guards in the overall voting results – and Fred VanVleet.

For Lowry, a selection would be the sixth time in his career to be called an all-star. It would be his first for VanVleet.

The all-star reserves are announced on January 30 and the NBA All-Star Draft takes place on February 6.

Other Eastern players selected as starters are the Milwaukee Bucks ’Giannis Antetokounmpo, which will act as one of the all-star team captains, Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers, Kemba Walker from the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

From the Western Conference, the leading voice master LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will lead a team. Participating in James will be Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, cross-hall rival Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, top scorer James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA All-Star Weekend takes place from February 14-16 in Chicago.