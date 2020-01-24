Pascal Siakam of Raptors continues to rise unlikely as an All-Star starter

Everyone is so happy for him. That is perhaps the most telling element about the unlikely rise of NBA nobody’s Pascal Siakam to become an All-Star game starter in three years.

They know the person, they know the story and they know what it means.

Nobody becomes an all-star in itself, but the unlikely path of Siakam has picked up a village of supporters, who all see something of themselves in the success of the likeable 25-year-old.

And so when Siakam was announced as an All-Star game starter on Thursday evening, it served as a shared moment that elevates the people around him because they know where the journey began. He finished third with votes from fans of the Eastern Conference and, after media and player voices were taken, the boy from Cameroon got a nod.

It’s almost hard to believe, but it’s true – and who doesn’t like stories like that?

That is why, when the Raptors took their team charter on their way to the trip to New York City before their Friday game against the New York Knicks, Kyle Lowry proudly picked up a sweatshirt with Siakam’s logo on it.

It is the reason that Siakam’s older brother, Christian, pressed a flight to New York on Thursday morning to ensure that he would be with his younger brother for the time being.

“He can’t be alone for this,” he said.

It is why Raptors veteran Serge Ibaka, who is from Congo, understands Siakam’s journey from a French-speaking African country to the rare atmosphere of the NBA, was relocated with the prospect that his dressing room neighbor received widespread recognition.

“It’s great for me personally, because I’m from Africa as an (All-Star) starter,” Ibaka said. “It will be big, not just for him, but for others, young players looking up to him in Africa.” It will inspire many people. I always tell him, as an African player, whatever we do, it’s not just for us. “

It is why Fred VanVleet, who broke at Siakam in 2016-17 as a rookie and regularly shared a DNP CD (did not play, the coach’s decision) in the box score that season, feels that the triumphs of Siakam are partly successful – and any other teammate who drove to Mississauga to play for Raptors 905.

“We all take a piece of it,” said VanVleet. “We’ve all experienced everything together, for the most part, through those trenches, those dark times, sitting at the end of the couch, we’ve all gone through it together, so to see its rise now is pretty cool. We all knew that he belonged as a player, but for him to get into that range (as a starter) after he wasn’t there (before), that’s the part I’m looking at, that’s really cool. “

They just don’t make All-Star stories that often.

Siakam started the sport as a side issue in his late teens. He was recruited lightly from high school, spent three years at a small conference in the state of New Mexico, was a late first round pick (27th overall) as an “energy man” and an average of 4.2 points a game like a rookie. Even two seasons ago, he averaged just 7.3 points off the bench and was expected to become a rotation player in training camp on his way to season three.

But alongside Kawhi Leonard – and often with the team in Leonard’s absence – Siakam broke out.

Raptors’ forward Kawhi Leonard, left, talks to teammate Pascal Siakam. (Rich Pedroncelli / AP)

And now? He is perhaps the best player in one of the best NBA teams, and he goes to Chicago to play on one of the sport’s brightest stages – thanks in part to the average per game of 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, all career opportunities.

Perhaps the only person who saw this was the man himself.

“As a young player who comes in and … knows my path and knows how I got here to be in that conversation, I mean, as if that’s crazy, you know, to think about it,” Siakam said to the eve of the announcement. “But it wasn’t something I didn’t think was possible, you know what I mean?

“I have always believed in myself. And I have always put the work in it … not only (to become) an All-Star, but also to be an All-Star for a long time. That is my goal I think of most things and I have the ability to do it (it), and it’s up to me to go out every night and make sure I’m the best player I can be, and I keep working hard and don’t get complacent and do everything in my power to be that level. “

But that fast? It’s wild when you look back on it.

By the time the All-Star break rolled around in the smoking season of Siakam in 2016-17, the rangy was officially a side issue in the rotation of the Raptors, sitting behind DeMarre Carroll, watching minutes to Lucas Nogueira.

After the trading deadline and the acquisitions of P.J. Tucker and Ibaka through the Raptors, Siakam barely played some garbage outside again in a handful of games.

It has been a constant march ever since.

Even with how far he has come, Siakam never let his past and the path he took to get here drift too far from his mind.

For each game, he still recognizes his deceased father, Tchamo – who was killed in a car accident in Cameroon when Siakam was a first-year student in the state of New Mexico – by writing “10/23” on one sneaker and “RIP Dad “on the other.

It was his father who had NBA dreams for Pascal and his older brothers. But it’s hard to imagine he dreamed this.

“It’s something you never dream of until it happens and you see it happen,” Christian said. “All-Star is something you watch on TV -” this man is an all-star, that man is an all-star. “It’s overwhelming. It would make my father proud.”

When Siakam started his first NBA game as a rookie – veteran Jared Sullinger was injured and then-Raptors head coach Dwane Casey used Siakam in a limited role as a placeholder – the moment was almost too much.

“I think (all emotion) touched me from the beginning,” he said at the time. “It was just like,” Wow, I’m here. “They mentioned my name in the starters and it was great. At that moment I was just thinking about my dad and stuff. It was like I couldn’t explain anything. I don’t have anything. words to explain what it was like. It was just a great feeling. “

A little over three years later, Siakam heard his name again, this time as a starter in the NBA All-Star game.

It will be a great feeling for many people.