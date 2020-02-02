Party bowl Super Bowl 2020: glitter, cocktails and parachutes

2 February 2020 01:18

1 of

30

Glitter Queen Lady Gaga pays tribute to Wonder Woman during the ATnT TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian in Miami.

AP

2 of

30

Jay-Z and Kevin Hart at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

BACKGRID

3 of

30

Curls, feathers and sparkle: Jasmine Sanders receives the prize for the best clothing on ATnT TV Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl party.

Getty Images for AT&T

4 of

30

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul meet again for a day of bartending at the Sweet Liberty nightclub in Miami during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend.

BACKGRID

5 of

30

Gabrielle Union goes to the Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend.

Getty Images for BudX

6 of

30

R&B master, Robin Thicke – accompanied by April Love Geary – seen Fanatics pre-Super Bowl party abandoned.

SBCH / BACKGRID

7

30

Hannah Jeter enjoys a night out on AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens.

Christopher Victorio / imageSPACE /

8 of

30

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton gets out of his Miami hotel for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

9

30

Singer Halsey performs in Budweis’ BUDX Miami Night Two.

Getty Images for BudX

10 from

30

Brian King Joseph (left) and Cedric the entertainer at Casamigos’ Sports Illustrated “The Party at Fontainebleau Hotel.

Getty Images for Casamigos

11 from

30

Dak Prescott attends AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens.

Getty Images for AT&T

12 from

30

Charles Melton and Keegan-Michael Key raise the roof at the pre-Super Bowl of AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Getty Images for AT&T

13 from

30

Olivia Culpo on the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl party at Island Gardens.

Getty Images for AT&T

14

30

Elon Musk caught taking some downtime in Casamigos’ Sports Illustrated “The Party at Fontainebleau Hotel”.

Getty Images for Casamigos

15 of

30

Adam Levine with Maroon 5 takes the stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Getty Images for Bud Light Super

16

30

Lady Gaga performs at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Super Bowl weekend location at Meridian at Island Gardens.

Getty Images

17

30

Lil Jon at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami

Getty Images for MCM

18

30

Nancy Shevell (left) and Sir Paul McCartney go to Casamigos’ Sports Illustrated “The Party at Fontainebleau Hotel.”

Getty Images for Casamigos

19 from

30

By land, by sea or by air: members of the US Army parachute into the field with hand in hand for the 20th annual Super Bowl Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Getty Images

20 from

30

Rapper Meek Mill takes the stage during BACARDI’s Big Game Party at Surfcomber Hotel.

Getty Images for BACARDI

21 from

30

Karrueche Tran and former NFL-wide receiver Victor Cruz share a bit of affection on AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Meridian

Getty Images for AT&T

22 from

30

Singer, actor and comedian Jamie Foxx at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl party.

Getty Images

23 from

30

Actor Gabriel Macht takes the weekend parties in SoBe with him.

Getty Images for AT&T

24 from

30

Bronx native Remy Ma performs at the Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party.

AP

25 of

30

Jon Hamm channels his Mad Men days in a bespoke blue checkered suit for a night in the city in SoBe during the Super Bowl weekend.

Getty Images

26 from

30

Marvel alumni Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd chill together on AT & T’s TV Super Saturday Night.

Getty Images for AT&T

27 of

30

Lady Gaga gives a quick change for her set at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night party.

Getty Images for AT&T

28 of

30

WWE’s Mojo Rawley

Getty Images for AT&T

29 of

30

Former NFL player Doug Flutie (center) poses with his famous teammates after winning the 20th annual Super Bowl Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge at the Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Getty Images

30 from

30

Shangela during the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night festivities.

Getty Images for AT&T