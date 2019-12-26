Parts of Metro Vancouver saw small snow accumulations on Boxing Day – BC

Loading...

Published on December 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

According to Environment Canada, parts of the Vancouver Metro at higher altitudes could have "small snow accumulations" on Boxing Day.

“A front that moves south along the BC. In the early evening, the coast encounters a somewhat cool air mass over the lower mainland, ”Environment Canada said in a special weather forecast released Thursday morning.

2:26

Winter storm throws dangerous amounts of snow on BC. highways

Winter storm throws dangerous amounts of snow on B.C. highways

“The precipitation will initially be a mixture of snow and rain, and 2 to 4 cm can be expected on higher terrain and in the Fraser Valley. Up to 5 cm are forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley. "

CONTINUE READING:

"The best decision you can make is to stay at home." and Alberta



Rainfall in Metro Vancouver is expected to turn to rain around midnight, while snow remains in the eastern Fraser Valley until Friday morning.

According to the city of Vancouver, additional accommodations and heat centers are available on Thursday evenings.

The story continues under the advertisement

PLEASE SHARE: Due to the cold weather, Powell Street Getaway will be open tonight (December 26th) along with EEAs throughout Vancouver as a thermal center. If you need to stay warm, you will be greeted in one of these facilities. See the following tables for details: pic.twitter.com/Bnnia6Rndr

– City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver), December 26, 2019

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Vancouver Weather (t) BC Snow (t) BC Weather (t) Environment Canada (t) Metro Vancouver Weather (t) Snow (t) Vancouver Snow (t) Weather